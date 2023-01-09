Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ctexaminer.com
Faced with School Redistricting Fairfield Parents Turn Out to Voice Fears
FAIRFIELD — “I can’t urge you enough to just leave these kids alone.”. That was the prevailing sentiment among parents on Tuesday who came out in opposition to the idea of closing schools or transferring high schoolers as part of the town’s redistricting process for the 2024-25 school year.
ctexaminer.com
As Enrollments Grow, Westport Board of Ed Debates Timing, Temporary Classrooms, Transfers
WESTPORT – Board of Education members discussed redistricting as a solution for projected overcrowding at Long Lots Elementary School, sparking parent opposition and dividing the board along party lines. At the Monday board meeting, parents spoke in opposition to spot redistricting suggestions from members and pushed for a long-term...
ctexaminer.com
Pastor, Simmons Supporter Quits After Board of Reps Stymies Permanent Job
STAMFORD – A former pastor who Mayor Caroline Simmons hired as a special assistant to handle community relations for her office has resigned. The Rev. Winton Hill, 74, quit the job about a week after the Board of Representatives rejected Simmons’ request for an ordinance that would make the position permanent.
darientimes.com
Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
zip06.com
Branford Community Input Sought for Education Budget Priorities
Community Message, Branford Superintendent of Schools. Happy New Year! With the arrival of the 2023 year comes the annual budget process for next year. On February 1, 2023 the Superintendent's budget will be presented to the Board of Education (BOE). An important part of the budget preparation is to get input from our community.
hamlethub.com
Childhood dream of becoming an educator results in recognition as Seymour Teacher of the Year for WCSU alumna Mallory Knutson
DANBURY, Connecticut. — Ask most elementary schoolers what they want to be when they grow up, and you’re likely to get implausible answers like “superhero.” But if you had asked Mallory Knutson when she was 6 or 7, she would have emphatically told you that she wanted to be a teacher.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
themonroesun.com
Zoning board reviews Pepper Street manufacturing facility proposal
MONROE, CT — Planning and Zoning Commission members scrutinized the materials and equipment Monroe Recycling and Aggregates LLC wants to use at a 9,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to be built at 467 and 485 Pepper St. The developer presented the proposal, which includes the operation of a 56,853-square-foot outdoor storage...
newcanaanite.com
Former St. A’s Pastor to P&Z: The Church-Owned House on Maple Street Should Be Demolished
Saint Aloysius Church had explored the possibility of refurbishing the house at 30 Maple St. for many years after the structure began to show signs of wear due to heavy use, according to the church’s former, longtime pastor. The church’s leadership asked engineers and architects about how to renovate...
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Female Students Charged After Fight At Fairfield Warde HS Caught On Video
Two Fairfield Warde High School female students have been charged following an alleged fight at the school in which one was injured and needed medical treatment. The incident took on Friday, Jan. 6, at the school located at 755 Melville Ave., and was filmed by other students who posted it online.
These Golden Globes Winners Have Ties To Fairfield County
It turns out that many of the winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards have ties to the Nutmeg State. The awards, held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, were held in Beverly Hills and recognized several of 2022's best films and television shows, including movies such as The Fabelmans and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as shows such as The White Lotus.
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
darientimes.com
West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers
WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On...
