Fairfield, CT

ctexaminer.com

Pastor, Simmons Supporter Quits After Board of Reps Stymies Permanent Job

STAMFORD – A former pastor who Mayor Caroline Simmons hired as a special assistant to handle community relations for her office has resigned. The Rev. Winton Hill, 74, quit the job about a week after the Board of Representatives rejected Simmons’ request for an ordinance that would make the position permanent.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?

NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Branford Community Input Sought for Education Budget Priorities

Community Message, Branford Superintendent of Schools. Happy New Year! With the arrival of the 2023 year comes the annual budget process for next year. On February 1, 2023 the Superintendent's budget will be presented to the Board of Education (BOE). An important part of the budget preparation is to get input from our community.
BRANFORD, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
themonroesun.com

Zoning board reviews Pepper Street manufacturing facility proposal

MONROE, CT — Planning and Zoning Commission members scrutinized the materials and equipment Monroe Recycling and Aggregates LLC wants to use at a 9,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to be built at 467 and 485 Pepper St. The developer presented the proposal, which includes the operation of a 56,853-square-foot outdoor storage...
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community

Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

These Golden Globes Winners Have Ties To Fairfield County

It turns out that many of the winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards have ties to the Nutmeg State. The awards, held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, were held in Beverly Hills and recognized several of 2022's best films and television shows, including movies such as The Fabelmans and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as shows such as The White Lotus.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers

WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
WEST HAVEN, CT

