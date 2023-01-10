ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Planned housing development on Ann Arbor's north side adds final pieces

A former landfill on the north side of Ann Arbor is moving closer to becoming a housing development. The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to annex nearly six total acres of land on Pontiac Trail. This is the last two pieces of land for a planned 484-unit housing development, according to a yet-to-be-finalized site plan. It will feature a mix of apartments and townhouse-style homes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Conquer winter weather with Ann Arbor commuting challenge

ANN ARBOR, MI --Lace up your boots and don a pair of mittens, Ann Arbor. The annual Conquer the Cold commuting challenge is here. The Conquer the Cold challenge, hosted by the getDowntown Program, runs from Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Feb. 10. The challenge is meant to show people who work in downtown Ann Arbor that commuting by foot, bike or bus is still an option, even in cold weather.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
rejournals.com

Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan

Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
YPSILANTI, MI
100.7 WITL

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Plymouth Mental Health opens Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new local mental health clinic is hoping to help offer individualized support to the Ann Arbor area with its newest location. Plymouth Mental Health opened its first Ann Arbor location in mid-January, bringing five therapists to the area. It’s a number co-owner Greg Ebel said they hope to grow.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns

East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has all kinds of events going on this weekend for people to choose from listening to live music, dancing the night away or spending a Sunday morning learning all about cheese. Here are five different activities going on from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy