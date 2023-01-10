Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Farmhouse near Ann Arbor gets historic protections, new ownership
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Tucked behind shopping centers just outside Ann Arbor a farmhouse with white clapboard siding and gingerbread trim sits on a hill above Lohr Road. It’s been there for roughly 180 years, and it’s not going anywhere. That’s because the property has officially become the...
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
wemu.org
Planned housing development on Ann Arbor's north side adds final pieces
A former landfill on the north side of Ann Arbor is moving closer to becoming a housing development. The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to annex nearly six total acres of land on Pontiac Trail. This is the last two pieces of land for a planned 484-unit housing development, according to a yet-to-be-finalized site plan. It will feature a mix of apartments and townhouse-style homes.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
Conquer winter weather with Ann Arbor commuting challenge
ANN ARBOR, MI --Lace up your boots and don a pair of mittens, Ann Arbor. The annual Conquer the Cold commuting challenge is here. The Conquer the Cold challenge, hosted by the getDowntown Program, runs from Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Feb. 10. The challenge is meant to show people who work in downtown Ann Arbor that commuting by foot, bike or bus is still an option, even in cold weather.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
M-14 ramp will see brief overnight closures for construction in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers will have to contend with a pair of brief overnight closures of one on-ramp connecting Ann Arbor with M-14 near the Huron River bridge. The Barton Drive ramp to westbound M-14 is being closed for construction for two hours on Thursday and Friday nights, Jan. 12-13, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
rejournals.com
Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan
Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
3-week closure coming to Ann Arbor street near downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street north of downtown Ann Arbor is slated to close through early February to allow for the installation of new underground electrical conduits and manholes, city officials said. West Summit Street between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is off-limits to all traffic beginning at...
Plymouth Mental Health opens Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new local mental health clinic is hoping to help offer individualized support to the Ann Arbor area with its newest location. Plymouth Mental Health opened its first Ann Arbor location in mid-January, bringing five therapists to the area. It’s a number co-owner Greg Ebel said they hope to grow.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Santa Ono catches COVID, misses VP Kamala Harris’ University of Michigan visit
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan President Santa Ono tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to campus Thursday. During Harris’ visit on Jan. 12, UM Provost Laurie McCauley announced Ono could not be with officials today due to his diagnosis, which drew gasps from those in attendance.
Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns
East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has all kinds of events going on this weekend for people to choose from listening to live music, dancing the night away or spending a Sunday morning learning all about cheese. Here are five different activities going on from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday,...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0