Vermont State

WCVB

Learn how to ice fish and take a tour of ice castles in New Hampshire

Ice fishing has its rewards. We’ll introduce you to pros who can teach you the basics. Does Elsa’s castle from “Frozen” exist in real life? Maybe in New Hampshire. It’s critically important to observe all safety precautions if you want to go ice-fishing. Here is a link to information on ice safety from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCVB

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL

