WCVB
How warm weather is impacting Massachusetts, New England ski season
WESTFORD, Mass. — Before dawn on Wednesday, Nashoba Valley took advantage of freezing temperatures to fire up its snowmaking equipment. "The snow is good, it's groomed, it's sunny, it's nice," Cynthia Mork, a Bedford skier, said. "It's not raining!" Unfortunately, so far this winter, it has been raining a...
WCVB
Learn how to ice fish and take a tour of ice castles in New Hampshire
Ice fishing has its rewards. We’ll introduce you to pros who can teach you the basics. Does Elsa’s castle from “Frozen” exist in real life? Maybe in New Hampshire. It’s critically important to observe all safety precautions if you want to go ice-fishing. Here is a link to information on ice safety from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
WCVB
Car reservations open for travel to Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket on Steamship Authority ferries for summer season
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Steamship Authority opened reservations Tuesday for travel to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket for the summer season for Headstart customers. Headstart customers who are in the Excursion and Preferred programs were able to book reservations for travel from May 18 through Oct. 23. Eligible...
WCVB
Missing Massachusetts woman, husband were in rush to sell real estate assets, former tenants say
COHASSET, Mass. — NewsCenter 5 is learning more about the real estate background of Ana Walshe, a missing mother of three from Cohasset, and her husband, Brian Walshe. Ana Walshe is employed by Washington, D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer, but has also bought and sold several properties across Massachusetts.
WCVB
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
WCVB
Two million-dollar Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; billion-dollar jackpot still in play
NEWTON, Mass. — One of the winning tickets was sold at a Wegmans supermarket, while the other was sold at a local mini mart. But the huge Mega Millions jackpot, now an estimated $1.3 billion, is still in play.
WCVB
Friends of missing Massachusetts woman working to get her 3 boys out of state custody
NEWTON, Mass. — The search continues for missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe while her husband, Brian Walshe, remains in custody on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Some of the Cohasset couple's friends are now attempting to get the Walshes' three young boys, ages 2, 4 and 6,...
WCVB
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
