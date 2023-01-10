Read full article on original website
Related
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘domestic-related shooting,’ 1 sent to hospital
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have detained one person, while another was transported to the hospital for a “domestic-related shooting incident” on Lakeview Street in Florosa Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The post said the person being transported to the hospital suffered a […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Escambia County Sheriff, attorney at odds over releasing man charged with shooting deputy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News heard from attorneys and law enforcement Thursday who disagree on whether a man accused of shooting and injuring an Escambia County deputy should be released. Daniel Hux appeared in court Thursday morning. His attorney is pursuing an insanity plea, and a proposed plan could...
Escambia Co. Sheriff, Northwest Florida PBA call for judge to halt release of attempted murder suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019. ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block […]
Okaloosa County 'SAFE' program allows easier communication with those with special needs
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program in Okaloosa County aims to create better communication between first responders and residents with special needs. Those with special needs or disabilities can now enroll into the "SAFE" program, which grants them three program decals to let first responders receive critical information in the event of an emergency.
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said. According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before...
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
Deputies: DeFuniak Springs man arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Highway 90
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police located and arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop near the DeFuniak Motel on Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon. Justin Kiep, 28, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. DeFuniak Springs police began searching for Kiep in the area between the...
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
'Life stripped from me': Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste wants ability to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints have come forward to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday, involving two local contractors under scrutiny. Matthew Banks and his brother-in-law Jesse LaCoste are accused of taking money from clients and failing to complete or even start jobs. They've both been arrested on...
Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
Pensacola dentist back in jail after allegedly violating pre-trial release agreement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients is back in jail after allegedly violating his pre-trial release agreement. Charles Stamitoles was booked into Escambia County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. According to court documents filed on Jan. 3, Stamitoles failed to comply with his pretrial release agreement, which […]
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received...
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
Deputies want man who led officers on high-speed chase into Escambia County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are trying to locate a Robertsdale man who led deputies on a chase from Baldwin County to Escambia County, Florida on Sunday. George Logan Tollison, 34, is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Florida. He is also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for probation violation and in Baldwin County for attempting to elude.
Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.
UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
