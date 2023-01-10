ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Ohio Republicans look to limit Board of Education’s power over curriculum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are looking to limit the Board of Education’s power over curriculum in schools. This week, State Sen. Bill Reineke, a Republican from Tiffin, formally introduced a bill this week that would strip the board of its powers to oversee curriculum and education policy. Senate Bill 1 would move those responsibilities to a new cabinet-level agency led by someone appointed by the governor.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Attorney General moves to reinstate abortion ‘heartbeat’ law

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s so-called heartbeat law — which bans abortions after six weeks —has been on pause since September, following a Hamilton County Judge’s decision to file a preliminary injunction making the law unenforceable. “It was originally enforced last summer and then this litigation...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General

 Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Yost announces millions in safety grants available to Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that $11.77 million in safety grants will be available to Ohio schools for the 2023-24 school year. According to the AG’s office, there will be a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 awarded for technology that links schools with law enforcement agencies for improved safety, crime prevention and response.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gov. DeWine issues executive orders minutes after taking oath of office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine wasted no time after taking the oath of office for his second. The governor, within minutes, issued a series of executive orders on a variety of issues. One order aims to protect nursing mothers from discrimination in the state government workplace, while another...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates

A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making. Advocates praised the passage and signing of the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act, introduced with bipartisan sponsors as House Bill 281. The bill was years in the making, […] The post Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy