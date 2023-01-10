ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Very contagious omicron subvariant expected to take hold in Colorado

By Kim Posey
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hbtg6_0k90XQRF00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado health officials are preparing as the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant of COVID is making its way into Colorado. Doctors say it may be the most contagious subvariant this far.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said XBB.1.5 now accounts for about 7% of cases in our region, but it is expected to take over based on what is happening in other parts of the country.

Emergency paid sick leave still required for COVID, other illnesses

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HBB.1.5 now accounts for about 28% of cases nationwide and it is the dominant subvariant in the Northeast.

“We’ve already seen some activity in Colorado. I suspect this will ramp up,” Dr. Jaya Kumar, the chief medical officer at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, said.

She expects to see an increase in cases, but not an increase in the severity of illness.

“I expect the cases may go up in Colorado somewhat due to this subvariant, but I do not expect it to cause a steep rise in hospitalizations or severe illness or deaths,” Kumar said.

Colorado saw a tough start to the respiratory season last fall with RSV, flu and COVID cases flooding hospitals. As the new COVID subvariant begins to move its way in, some worry about the possibility of a new wave of infections.

Rocky Mountain National Park visitations still haven’t bounced back from COVID

“That’s a major concern, that we may see another surge between the post-holiday expected surge, and the fact that this new variant probably can escape immunity somewhat,” Dr. Sarah Rowan, an infections disease specialist at Denver Health said.

“So, for folks who have had COVID, they are still at risk. The vaccine does look like it’s highly effective against the development of severe disease, but vaccine rates are pretty low, so we definitely encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten that bivalent booster to go ahead and get that ASAP,” Rowan said.

The virus will continue to mutate, she said, so we must continue to take precautions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 14

MrsB1111
3d ago

mandate them for the millions of illegals pouring in, not American citizens. they probably brought in diseases worse than c19 anyways.

Reply
14
Raven Chey
3d ago

And.....what else is new? Damn lab Nazis must be working hard again to create more destruction on human lives.

Reply
11
Michael Tamburello
3d ago

Knock it off with all the scare tactics! You people are despicable!

Reply
10
Related
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

New variant on the rise in Colorado among other ‘crud’

(COLORADO) — The latest variant of the omicron COVID-19 virus is on the rise in Colorado and competing with other viruses heading into 2023. Kids are back to school and people are fresh off of a stressful travel season. This is the perfect mix for a rise in various viral infections. Chief among them may […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon

Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado lawmakers want to make EpiPens cheaper for most residents

A new bill in the Colorado legislature would limit what most residents pay out-of-pocket for EpiPens and similar products that treat severe allergic reactions. House Bill 23-1002 would cap patients’ out-of-pocket cost for epinephrine auto-injectors at $60 for a pack of two, which is how they’re typically sold, starting in January 2024.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
cleveland19.com

The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy