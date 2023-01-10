ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Deputies Searching for Person Who Lit 2 Cars on Fire

By Emma Hug
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YavU9_0k90XHjw00

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an arson on private property in Grant Township.

According to deputies, two cars were set on fire by an unknown suspect who put a piece of fabric in the gas cap of one vehicle and lit it on fire.

One vehicle is a 2013 Ford Explorer and the other is a 2015 Chevy Silverado.

Detectives are asking the public to contact them with any information they may have about the suspect. The tip line is 231-995-5012.

Comments / 2

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
CADILLAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Interlochen man arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Interlochen man was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Manistee County Jail after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel. According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in the area of Simpson Road near Litzen Road by a woman who said her husband was attacking her.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
MLive

1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan

BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
BEULAH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home

A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
BEULAH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing 14-year-old found safe

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday that missing teen Carmen Benardo has been found and is safe. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan 911 outage under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy