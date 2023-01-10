Deputies Searching for Person Who Lit 2 Cars on Fire

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an arson on private property in Grant Township.

According to deputies, two cars were set on fire by an unknown suspect who put a piece of fabric in the gas cap of one vehicle and lit it on fire.

One vehicle is a 2013 Ford Explorer and the other is a 2015 Chevy Silverado.

Detectives are asking the public to contact them with any information they may have about the suspect. The tip line is 231-995-5012.