Fremont County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "persons of interest" in an active investigation. Thursday evening, the sheriff's office shared a photo of two people, asking the public for help identifying them. PCSO At this time, police said they are persons of interest in an active Pueblo County The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Second Murder Suicide Recorded In Less Than Two Months

Last week, another tragedy struck Teller County marking the second murder suicide in less than two months. This time authorities have said that the incident involved a 53 year-old man and his five-year-old son as the victim. Emotions ran high across the community last Thursday when the Teller County Sheriff’s...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

66-year-old with dementia missing from Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help looking for a man diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions who has been missing since Jan. 3. 66-year-old Robert Yauch is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was last seen on Jan. 3 near the 2800 […]
PUEBLO, CO

