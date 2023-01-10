Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area...
KKTV
GRAPHIC: No charges for Colorado Springs officer who shot a murder suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An affidavit obtained by 11 News reveals disturbing details of what police believe happened the night of May 13, 2022 leading up to a large scene on I-25 on the south side of the city. Just before 10 p.m. that night, police received a call...
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Kidnapping victims speaks, as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police officer still recovering nearly 6 months after crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD crash investigator Nicholas Hamaker’s life changed forever last July. He was hit head-on by a driver on July 26, 2022, near Union and Dublin, and spent the next 11 days in the hospital. He was in a wheelchair for months and is now able to walk with the assistance of a cane and a boot.
Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
KKTV
2 kids suspected of stealing a car in Colorado Springs were caught a few miles from where it was taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen in Colorado Springs, and early into the investigation police believe the suspects are kids. The vehicle was reported stolen at about 3:16 p.m. in an area close to Marion Drive and Deleware Street. The neighborhood is...
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "persons of interest" in an active investigation. Thursday evening, the sheriff's office shared a photo of two people, asking the public for help identifying them. PCSO At this time, police said they are persons of interest in an active Pueblo County The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation appeared first on KRDO.
lamarledger.com
Colorado man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
mountainjackpot.com
Second Murder Suicide Recorded In Less Than Two Months
Last week, another tragedy struck Teller County marking the second murder suicide in less than two months. This time authorities have said that the incident involved a 53 year-old man and his five-year-old son as the victim. Emotions ran high across the community last Thursday when the Teller County Sheriff’s...
Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
KKTV
“Exceptional amount of speculation” says judge after dismissing a contempt motion in alleged Club Q shooters prior case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two motions were filed to hold the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court. These came from accused gunman Anderson Aldrich’s defense team. 11 News was the only news outlet to have now unsealed documents that outline a former case against...
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
66-year-old with dementia missing from Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help looking for a man diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions who has been missing since Jan. 3. 66-year-old Robert Yauch is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was last seen on Jan. 3 near the 2800 […]
Comments / 0