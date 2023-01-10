‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Says Marc Daly Didn’t Want a Prenup and She Regrets Not Signing One

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s divorce has drawn out longer than the amount of time she spent in her marriage to Marc Daly . And Moore says the reason for the delay in finalizing things is that she didn’t sign a prenup. It’s something Moore says she always advocated for until Daly seemingly talked her out of it.

Kenya Moore says Marc Daly was against signing a prenup

Moore and Daly married with no RHOA cameras present in 2017 in St. Lucia. Fans were stunned to learn that she didn’t have a prenup, considering how successful and independent she’d been before tying the knot. In a recent interview with Tamron Hall , she said that she would have preferred a prenup, but Daly was in opposition.

“I always say prenup for everyone because it protects both parties,” Moore said. “I used to date an agent – an NBA agent – and he would see all of these guys that made $100 million, and then they’d get married it was taken away. So he would always tell me [about them], he would show me the prenups. And I understood it. But when it came to my marriage, I said, ‘I want a prenup,’ [but] he was adamant about not having one.”

Additionally, Moore also wanted a fairytale ending with Daly. She told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she believed her marriage would be forever and didn’t think a prenup was necessary. In the beginning, Daly wasn’t fighting her for anything related to finances.

“Listen, we’re both successful. I owned my home outright before marriage. For what I know, not being a lawyer, I think that’s protected,” she said at the time. “That’s my biggest asset. And you know, Marc’s successful. I just didn’t think that things would get to a point where he would come after money. And he hasn’t yet.”

The ‘RHOA’ regrets not signing a prenup

Moore told Hall that she regrets not getting a prenup, and it’s something she’d said before. Their divorce has included Daly demanding to see her financial records, and there have been reports that he wants a share in her home that she purchased years before she met and married him.

During one RHOA After Show, she spoke of Daly seeking out her financial records. “Why are you asking for them?” she asked. “Because if it’s about child support, just tell me what you wanna pay. I’m not gonna go through court for that.”

It was then that she first admitted to Daly not wanting a prenup. “I said to everyone living, ‘You should always get a prenup.’ And I didn’t,” she confessed. “I let him talk me out of a prenup.”

Their divorce continues to drag on

Moore and Daly separated in 2019, and she filed for divorce in 2021 . Their divorce is ongoing, which is something she admits she feels holds her back at times as she tries to move on. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she discussed where things stand, and there hasn’t been much movement.

“Soon. I’m hoping [it will be finalized] soon,” she said on the show. “The world’s longest divorce.” They’ve battled in court over custody issues and finances, as Moore didn’t have a prenup, which she now regrets.