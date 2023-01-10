Read full article on original website
NC man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Last January, a grand jury indicted Daniel Morgan on charges of:. Involuntary manslaughter. Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Reckless driving. Misdemeanor death by...
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
Officers involved in fatal Concord Mills Mall shooting will not face charges, DA’s office confirms
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the officers involved in the fatal shooting at Concord Mills Mall this past summer will not face any criminal charges. Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte, was one of three men involved in the Aug. 31 shooting,...
Rowan Sheriff seeking suspect in break-in cases in Enochville area
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the suspect captured on residential security cameras breaking into vehicles in the Enochville community during the month of December. Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Malik Eugene Rose, of Charlotte, charging him...
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in east Charlotte pawn shop robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people involved in an armed robbery at a pawn shop in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the National Pawn location at 5030 E. Independence Blvd. Surveillance footage...
