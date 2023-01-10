ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Founders’ Day! A Gallery Of Sigma Men Pulverizing Panny Drawls Into Bluelivion

By Alex Ford
Bossip
 3 days ago

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty

Happy Founders’ Day!

You know we had to celebrate the super cool brothers of Phi Beta Sigma for 109 years of brotherhood, scholarship and service in the Divine 9 .

The storied organization was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., January 9, 1914 by Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown, who wanted to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

The Founders eventually created an organization that viewed itself as “a part of” the general community rather than “apart from” the general community. They desired for their fraternity to exist as part of an even greater brotherhood which would be devoted to the “inclusive we” rather than the “exclusive we.”

“To be a member of Phi Beta Sigma is to represent the community as a whole, because we are all formed from one man,” said Terrence Howard in an interview with Watch The Yard .

Anytime you recognize the humanity of another person, you recognize the creation of God in that person — and you recognize your own responsibility towards that person, because to look out for another man is to look out for yourself.”

And, of course, we had to mention Brother Bill Clinton who joined the Fraternity in 2009 in a hilarious/historic pop culture moment.

“Throughout my life I have always tried to exemplify the vision of the fraternity’s founders,” he said in his acceptance speech.

The honorable Brothers A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown, and Leonard F. Morse who established the fraternity’s motto, “Culture For Service, Service For Humanity.”

Other notable members include Blair Underwood , Jerry Rice , Emmitt Smith , Al Roker , Dr. Bobby Jones , and more.

How are you celebrating the Sigmas today? Tell us down below and peep all the Sigma baes on the flip.

Bossip

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

