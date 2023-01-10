TULSA, Okla. - Cold and windy weather makes a return on Thursday after days of above-average temperatures. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Blustery winds and below-normal temperatures will cover all the state on Thursday as a powerful storm system pulls away from the area. Some rain and snow showers may still occur early Thursday morning for a few locations, including the Tulsa metro, before quickly ending. The active upper air pattern is expected to remain across the plains for the foreseeable future.

