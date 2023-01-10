Read full article on original website
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
A Look Inside Gov. Stitt's Newly-Formed Child Welfare Task Force
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his priority of the new term: protecting future generations. He's launching the newly-formed Child Welfare Task Force, focusing on the more than 6,600 Oklahoma children in DHS custody. They will study, evaluate and make recommendations that directly impact children through policies, programs and proposed legislation.
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
Governor Stitt Creates New Child Welfare Task Force
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of a new "Child Welfare Taskforce." The task force will be made up of 12 members and is meant to improve the state's Child Welfare System. According to the Governor's office, the task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations on policy,...
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
Advocates Urge For More To Be Done To Prevent Human Trafficking
January 11 is recognized as National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness, and state and local agencies are sounding the alarm. The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women estimated 4,000 Oklahomans seek help from human trafficking situations each year. Experts said traffickers can be people whom victims trust, while some...
Winter Returns To Green Country
TULSA, Okla. - Cold and windy weather makes a return on Thursday after days of above-average temperatures. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Blustery winds and below-normal temperatures will cover all the state on Thursday as a powerful storm system pulls away from the area. Some rain and snow showers may still occur early Thursday morning for a few locations, including the Tulsa metro, before quickly ending. The active upper air pattern is expected to remain across the plains for the foreseeable future.
Windy, Warmer Weather Arrives This Weekend
TULSA, Okla. - Chilly and sunny conditions are expected on Friday before warmer weather returns for part of the weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Some patchy frost is likely across the area on Friday morning with temperatures starting in the teens and twenties....
Winter Weather Returns With Wind, Showers
Back to winter today! Tracking showers and some snow in the northeastern part of the state this morning. Light accumulations possible, but roads should be just fine. Later today highs will climb into the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s. Winds will back off this afternoon and...
