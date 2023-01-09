Read full article on original website
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
studyfinds.org
Mass extinction by 2100? Supercomputer predicts one-quarter of Earth’s species will die by century’s end
ADELAIDE, Australia — More than a quarter of the world’s animals and plants will go extinct by the end of the century, according to a scientific model created by one of Europe’s most advanced supercomputers. Scientists say 10 percent of plants and animals will disappear by 2050,...
Oceans Broke Yet Another Heat Record in 2022, Scientists Warn
Another year, another climate record broken. In 2022, an international team of scientists measured the hottest global ocean temperatures in human history. That makes 2022 the seventh year in a row that ocean temperatures have hit new peaks. The record is based on two international timelines of ocean heat data...
The ozone layer is slowly healing, hole will mend by 2066, UN report finds
Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
What is the rarest mineral on Earth?
There is only one specimen of the rarest mineral on Earth, and it's from Myanmar.
petapixel.com
Camera Plunges Down 300ft Antarctic Hole to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice
A team of scientists sent a camera down a 300-foot (93 meters) borehole so it can reveal the oldest ice on Earth. The above video shows a camera hurtling down the deep hole in Antarctica by Ph.D. student Austin Carter who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old.
Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World
Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
Scientists say planet in midst of a sixth mass extinction
In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain? The answer is about 1970, according to research by the World Wildlife Fund. In 1970, the planet's 3 and a half billion people were sustainable. But on this New Year's Day, the population is 8 billion. Today, wild plants and animals are running out of places to live. The scientists you're about to meet say the Earth is suffering a crisis of mass extinction on a scale unseen since the dinosaurs. We're going to show you a possible solution, but first, have a look at...
Good news! The ozone layer may be fully restored within four decades, a UN report reveals
The ozone layer may be recovered within a few decades thanks to human intervention, a report from the United Nations reveals. The report shows that the 1987 international agreement to ban the use of harmful chemicals damaging the ozone layer has been a success, according to the BBC. The ozone...
sciencealert.com
Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"
Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
2022 was the 5th warmest year on record, adding further evidence of climate change
Planet Earth experienced its fifth-warmest year in recorded history in 2022, adding to a streak in which the last eight years have each been the eight hottest on record, thanks to climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels. The 2022 finding was released Tuesday by the European Union's...
The Invisible Problem: Understanding how carbon is warming the Earth
The destructiveness of extreme weather is one of the biggest stories of our time. When it comes to fire, drought and floods, we spend a lot of time showing you the effects of climate change. But it's also important to talk about the causes. That is why CBS is making it a priority to report on climate change with "On the Dot" with David Schechter. In this ongoing reporting project, we will take you on a journey to discover how humans are changing the Earth and how the Earth is changing us. First up, carbon As each day passes, an...
Earth’s ozone layer will be fully healed by 2066, UN report says
One of the biggest threats to our way of life is finally on the out, according to reports from the United Nations. The ozone hole, which has threatened the world with increased radiation from the Sun for decades, is not only smaller than ever, but the ozone layer is on track to completely heal by 2066.
Twelve European countries broke temperature records in 2022
Twelve European countries broke monthly temperature records in 2022 as the continent recorded its hottest ever summer, new analysis shows. Of 27 European countries analysed by the Guardian, 12 recorded their highest ever temperature anomaly for at least one month in 2022. In each case, the anomalies were more than 1.9C above the average temperature recorded between 1991 and 2020 for at least one month.
Scientists say restoration of the ozone layer is back on track
Scientist claim that the Earth’s ozone layer is improving due to a decline in the use of a banned chemical called chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, used as a refrigerant. NBC News Meteorologist Bill Karins has more on the latest findings. Jan. 10, 2023.
Earth’s ozone layer should fully recover over the next 40 years
Abnormal weather patterns in the upper atmosphere over Antarctica dramatically limited ozone depletion in September and October 2019, resulting in the smallest ozone hole observed since 1982. NASA Goddard/Katy MersmannThe Montreal Protocol is still working decades after ratification.
natureworldnews.com
Life-Threatening Reactive Oxidizing Species Produced from Nanoplastics When Exposed to Light [Study]
Plastics are one of the many groups of materials invented in the 20th century and the Industrial Revolution prior to that have been integrated to modern life. Today, plastics are continued to be manufactured by various industries for various usage, ranging from kitchenware, electronics, construction, packaging, commercial products, and among others.
