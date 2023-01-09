ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Oceans Broke Yet Another Heat Record in 2022, Scientists Warn

Another year, another climate record broken. In 2022, an international team of scientists measured the hottest global ocean temperatures in human history. That makes 2022 the seventh year in a row that ocean temperatures have hit new peaks. The record is based on two international timelines of ocean heat data...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
petapixel.com

Camera Plunges Down 300ft Antarctic Hole to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice

A team of scientists sent a camera down a 300-foot (93 meters) borehole so it can reveal the oldest ice on Earth. The above video shows a camera hurtling down the deep hole in Antarctica by Ph.D. student Austin Carter who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old.
CBS DFW

Scientists say planet in midst of a sixth mass extinction

In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain? The answer is about 1970, according to research by the World Wildlife Fund. In 1970, the planet's 3 and a half billion people were sustainable. But on this New Year's Day, the population is 8 billion. Today, wild plants and animals are running out of places to live. The scientists you're about to meet say the Earth is suffering a crisis of mass extinction on a scale unseen since the dinosaurs. We're going to show you a possible solution, but first, have a look at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sciencealert.com

Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"

Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Philly

The Invisible Problem: Understanding how carbon is warming the Earth

The destructiveness of extreme weather is one of the biggest stories of our time. When it comes to fire, drought and floods, we spend a lot of time showing you the effects of climate change. But it's also important to talk about the causes. That is why CBS is making it a priority to report on climate change with "On the Dot" with David Schechter. In this ongoing reporting project, we will take you on a journey to discover how humans are changing the Earth and how the Earth is changing us. First up, carbon As each day passes, an...
COLORADO STATE
BGR.com

Earth’s ozone layer will be fully healed by 2066, UN report says

One of the biggest threats to our way of life is finally on the out, according to reports from the United Nations. The ozone hole, which has threatened the world with increased radiation from the Sun for decades, is not only smaller than ever, but the ozone layer is on track to completely heal by 2066.
The Guardian

Twelve European countries broke temperature records in 2022

Twelve European countries broke monthly temperature records in 2022 as the continent recorded its hottest ever summer, new analysis shows. Of 27 European countries analysed by the Guardian, 12 recorded their highest ever temperature anomaly for at least one month in 2022. In each case, the anomalies were more than 1.9C above the average temperature recorded between 1991 and 2020 for at least one month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy