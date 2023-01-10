BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita A. Vogrin, 96, passed away in her sleep shortly after noon, Monday, January 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. For the past several months, she was convalescing at Greenbriar Nursing Home, after a full life as wife, mother and daughter. Her love of life was John G. Vogrin Sr., her husband of almost 60 years. Her two sons were her pride and joy and the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her smile.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO