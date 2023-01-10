Read full article on original website
Benjamin Charles Oakes, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Charles Oakes, 82, of Hermitage passed away early Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell. Mr. Oakes was born on September 14, 1940, in New Wilmington, PPennsylvania, a son of the late Benjamin and Lillian (Black) Oakes. He was a 1958 graduate...
Daniel F. Pustinger, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Pustinger, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. Born January 28, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alexander and Kathryn (Franek) Pustinger. He...
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
Margaret E. Freeman, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Freeman, 80, of Mercer, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Wednesday evening, January 10, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Freeman was born on March 12, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of Victor Edward and Dorothy Mae (Thomas) Litwiler. She was...
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
James Franklin Williams, Jr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jimmy) Williams, Jr., 58 of Poland, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital. Jimmy was born August 1, 1964, son of the late Eileen Williams and James Williams, Sr. He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a...
Melanie L Sutton, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie L. Sutton, age 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic from complications of her heart. She was born in Warren on October 15, 1975; the daughter of the late David Lee...
Nicole Slovinsky, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Slovinsky of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 49 years old. Nicole was born on September 19, 1973, in Warren, the daughter of Steve Slovinsky and Karen Zolocsik. She obtained her bachelor’s...
Leta Deon Dottle, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leta Deon Dottle, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1935 to William and Grace (Cameron) Marino in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Leta married her husband, Benjamin F. Dottle, Sr. and they expanded their family with...
Charles “Charlie” Guy Harper, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Guy Harper, Sr., age 92, of Warren passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Onego, West Virginia on April 2, 1930 to the late George and Bertha Ketterman Harper. He was preceded...
Terry Joe Mason, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Joe Mason, 39, of S. Croton Avenue died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in New Castle. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 27, 1983, a son of the late Carl Mason and Tina Herbert. Mr. Mason married Stacy L. (Kendall) Mason on...
Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston. She married Taghi T....
Richard (Dick) Dale, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Dick) Dale, 75, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale. After graduating...
Mary Kathryn Todd, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness the children of Mary Kathryn Todd are making known the passing of their beloved mother. She passed at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 96 years of age. “Kotty,” as she was...
Jolene J. Menning, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolene J. Menning, 80 of Austintown, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Jolene was born November 27, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph J. Jones and Arlene (Gray) Jones. She lived in the area her entire life.
Kiriaki Ketsa “Kay” Pantelas Wilson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kiriaki Ketsa “Kay” Pantelas Wilson, 95, of Warren passed away on Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Center. Kay was born on September 30, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Paul and Eleni (Kanetis) Pantelas. Kay was a 1945 graduate...
Leonard H. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell. He was educated in the Charleston school systems.
Anita A. Vogrin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita A. Vogrin, 96, passed away in her sleep shortly after noon, Monday, January 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. For the past several months, she was convalescing at Greenbriar Nursing Home, after a full life as wife, mother and daughter. Her love of life was John G. Vogrin Sr., her husband of almost 60 years. Her two sons were her pride and joy and the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her smile.
Marilyn L. Hancock, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn L. Hancock, 87, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born June 18, 1935 in Mercer, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Oleva (Zahinzer) and Jack Chisholm. Marilyn was a caregiver...
Phyllis M. Dromo, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Dromo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Formerly of Sharon, she most recently lived in Saint John XXIII Nursing Home in Hermitage. Phyllis was born on July 3, 1929, the oldest child of Charles and Gertrude Thompson...
