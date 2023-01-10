Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Related
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
KFOX 14
CBP opens tent-like facility in northeast El Paso to process migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent-like facility in northeast El Paso has opened to process migrants. KFOX14 first reported about the soft-sided facility in December. CBP officials said the facility's primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process migrants in Border Patrol custody.
Comments / 0