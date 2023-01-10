ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Former Pretzels Vandenburgh, McShane had a big weekend

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –This past weekend was a big one for a pair of former Freeport Pretzels Zeke Vandenburgh and Steve McShane.

Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchanan Award at the top defensive college football player in the nation for FCS. He was named the winner Saturday night at the FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas. Vandenburgh led the nation in sacks from his linebacker position this past season with Illinois State with 14. He also had 100 tackles and 21 tackles-for-loss.

McShane, a running back, signed a professional contract with the Leipzig Kings of the European Football League.

McShane was the NIC-10’s offensive player of the year with Freeport in 2014 when he rushed for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns. He went on to have a strong career at Western Illinois University where he rushed for 2,375 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had 1,031 receiving yards.

McShane was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie camp in 2019. He later latched on briefly with Houston of the XFL before suffering a torn Achilles.

