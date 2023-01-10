ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, UT

Skier dies at Wasatch Peaks Ranch

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35R7te_0k90Tg2V00

UPDATE:

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The victim has been identified as Jason Pablo Lawner, 38.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to cover Lawner’s funeral services and to provide support for his partner, Sarah.

Lawner worked as a realtor and yoga instructor in Salt Lake City. He also played the trumpet for “ The Hardy Brothers ,” a Utah-based alternative band.

The band posted a message on social media Monday informing fans of Lawner’s passing.

“The hurt and sadness cut sharp and deep, showing just how much of a mark this amazing and loving soul etched out on our lives,” the post states. “[Lawner] was so full of life, joy and passion. He was always up for it. He was always there to listen. He was always there to create. He was always there to jam. He was always there to hang. He was always there with a hug, a smile, a drink and his trumpet.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jan 9, 2023 / 05:48 PM MST

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A 38-year-old man has died on Sunday, Jan. 8, in what appears to be a skiing accident at the Wasatch Peaks Ranch , according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out around 2:45 p.m. yesterday to the private ranch property in Morgan, Utah.

Sgt. Todd Christensen said the skier hit a snowbank and crashed, causing him to sustain some injuries. He later died from his wounds.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the official cause of death.

No further information is available at the moment.

ABC4

ABC4

