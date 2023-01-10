It’s a no-brainer. Kids see us clicking photos and I’m sure they feel like doing it too… but let’s be honest, not everyone is comfortable with giving children smartphones. They’re addictive, expensive, and breakable. Besides, try taking your smartphone back and dealing with a crying kid… nobody’s got time for that. Here’s a solution, though – Polaroids for kids. The Children’s Print Camera (the name needs some workshopping) is a nifty low-tech device that allows kids to click pictures. Working pretty much just like a standard instant camera, this one comes with an easier UI and a simple thermal printer that churns out low-cost black-and-white photos of everything kids click. It’s easy to use, entertaining, effective… and the best part, not as addictive and developmentally disabling as giving a kid a smartphone or iPad.

