Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Frank Mastropolo

Eric Burdon: What 'Spill the Wine' Is Really About

By 1969, Eric Burdon had split with the Animals and was living in San Francisco when he joined California funk rock band War. As Eric Burdon & War, the group scored its biggest hit in 1970 with “Spill the Wine." More than five decades later, fans still debate what the lyrics mean.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
