Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
I saw a woman who needed a wheelchair drag herself across a street. Now I’ve given away 1 million wheelchairs
I saw a woman who needed a wheelchair drag herself across a street. Now I’ve given away 1 million wheelchairs, but 75 million others need a wheelchair.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
msn.com
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Eric Burdon: What 'Spill the Wine' Is Really About
By 1969, Eric Burdon had split with the Animals and was living in San Francisco when he joined California funk rock band War. As Eric Burdon & War, the group scored its biggest hit in 1970 with “Spill the Wine." More than five decades later, fans still debate what the lyrics mean.
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
George Harrison had some opinions about Paul McCartney missing The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
