SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, on Monday was sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion he used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.Catapulting off the financial successes of his first term — including the conversion of mounds of state debt into a $3.7 billion surplus, the Democrat declared, "It's time for Illinois to lead." He called his plans "as ambitious and bold as our people are, thinking not only about the next...

