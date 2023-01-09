From Feb. 5, when the EU ban on imports of Russian petroleum products kicks in, Europe will have to find just over 1 million barrels per day of alternative product supplies, nearly half of which is diesel. Fortunately, European traders had over half a year to prepare for this watershed in global oil markets, and they sharply raised imports in November-December to stockpile products ahead of the ban. But many observers still worry that over the long run Europe will encounter a diesel deficit, given the overall tightness in global supplies of this crucial middle distillate product. This raises the prospect of higher-for-longer prices and economic pain for European motorists, businesses and agriculture — and it threatens to push the entire global crude and products complex upward. There is speculation the EU may exempt some diesel imports from Russia, as it did with crude. And there is also talk that some traders may try to re-export Russian diesel from non-EU countries to Europe. Last year Europe (excluding Turkey) imported some 1.2 million b/d of oil products from Russia, about 100,000 b/d less than in 2021, according to shipping data. About 100,000 b/d of those products were re-exported from countries like Estonia and Latvia to non-EU destinations, bringing net imports to around 1.1 million b/d. European buyers have been loading up on Russian diesel ahead of Feb. 5, some with genuine supply security concerns in mind. Germany, for example, bought one-third of the 590,000 b/d of diesel that Europe continued to import from Russia in December 2022. France took 14% and Poland 13% of these imports.

1 DAY AGO