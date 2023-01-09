Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
The Hoegh Gannet FSRU will arrive in Germany next week and will receive its first LNG cargo at the end of the month. Deutsche ReGas’ Lubmin LNG terminal has delivered its first gas to Germany’s grid ahead of the project’s official start-up on Jan. 14.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
energyintel.com
Chinese Tankers Stop Loading Russian Espo Crude
Chinese shipping giant Cosco has stopped sending its tankers to load cargoes of Espo crude oil from the Kozmino terminal in Far East Russia since the G7 price cap on Russian crude took effect on Dec. 5. December was the second month of the controversial 2 million b/d cut in...
energyintel.com
Espo Market Weakens Amid Soft Chinese Demand
The spot market for Russia's East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (Espo) crude oil weakened further amid continued soft Chinese demand. Russia will seek to strengthen ties with China during an expected visit of President Xi Jinping to Moscow in the spring.
energyintel.com
Opec-Plus Eyes Chinese Demand, Russia Conflict
The Opec-plus producer alliance will closely monitor oil demand in China this year and also keep an eye on how the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts energy markets, says incoming Opec President Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. Informal discussions are already underway, but formal negotiations have not been officially scheduled yet. The initiative...
energyintel.com
BP Keeps Faith With US Onshore Despite Rising Costs
BP continues to increase activity onshore the US, but the assets aren't yielding the best margins, with higher costs and lower realizations relative to its broader portfolio. Inflation in the US onshore is among the highest in the world and will need to be managed as the UK major ramps up drilling on an already tight services market.
energyintel.com
Germany to Receive Third FSRU Next Week
Germany’s third floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) is set to arrive at the port of Brunsbuttel by the end of next week, and will receive its first LNG cargo by the end of January, an RWE spokesperson confirmed with Energy Intelligence. The new electricity plan reverses the previous administration's...
energyintel.com
Mideast NOCs Offer Own Take on Low Carbon
With the COP28 climate summit to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year, hydrocarbon-rich Mideast Gulf countries are keen to show that being top oil and gas producers does not contradict setting ambitious decarbonization targets. The UAE and fellow Opec member Saudi Arabia have begun pursuing their own approach to the energy transition, which includes continued and expanded production of oil and gas in the future — but in a less carbon intensive manner. Both Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) and Saudi Aramco have set 2050 net-zero targets, but these national oil companies face criticism from some that that they are focused only on operational (Scope 1 and 2) emissions, not the more problematic carbon emissions from end-use (Scope 3) burning of their oil and gas consumers. As COP28 host, the UAE is particularly keen to show that it is taking concrete measures to achieve its 2050 carbon-neutrality target. Last week, Adnoc announced it would allocate $15 billion for decarbonization projects by 2030, which include carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrification, hydrogen and renewable energy projects. The announcement follows guidance by Adnoc's board last November to accelerate delivery of its low-carbon growth strategy. Efforts will include investments in clean power, CCS, further electrification of operations, energy efficiency measures and greater attempts to achieve zero routine gas flaring. Adnoc is expected to announce more projects this year that will help reduce its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.
energyintel.com
Mideast Gulf to EU's Rescue?
Russia's Ukraine war is reshaping global energy flows, severing Europe's oil and gas links to former major supplier Russia. More disruption looms with the imposition of new controls on the trade in Russian products on Feb. 5. With access to Russian supply emasculated, Europe will need to forge new energy...
energyintel.com
China's Emergence From Lockdown Drives Oil Prices Higher
Oil prices leapt $5 per barrel as the speed of China's reopening and its sudden desperate thirst for oil took the market by surprise. “We expected Chinese crude demand to grow by about 900,000 barrels per day this year, but Chinese refiners are telling us the number could be as much as 2 million b/d,” flagged Energy Aspects chief oil analyst Amrita Sen at a Mideast conference this week. “We are already starting to see green shoots with regards to demand for gasoline and jet,” Sen added. China reopened its international borders for the first time in three years last weekend, not long after Beijing suddenly abandoned its long-standing "zero-Covid" policy. Speaking at the same conference, Vitol's head of Asian trading Mike Muller admitted the market had not been ready for China's sudden return.
energyintel.com
Oil and Gas Prices, Jan. 11, 2023
Informal discussions are already underway, but formal negotiations have not been officially scheduled yet. An FAA computer glitch and severe winter storms have thrown US airline operations into disarray and exposed their vulnerability to climate change.
energyintel.com
EU Gears Up for Tough Talks on Products Cap
Negotiations between the EU and its G7 allies to set a price cap for Russia's exports of refined oil products are about to get serious, but it looks like this will be an even more difficult task than the earlier move to cap prices for Russian crude exports. G7 officials...
energyintel.com
Shell Teams With BP, Oxy for US Gulf Exploration
Shell has struck a new exploration agreement with BP in the US Gulf of Mexico focused on the Green Canyon and Mississippi Canyon areas, in close proximity to existing infrastructure. A Shell spokesperson confirmed that the agreement with BP covers 19 leases and was signed on Dec. 19, 2022. The...
energyintel.com
Product Ban Presents New Problems for EU
From Feb. 5, when the EU ban on imports of Russian petroleum products kicks in, Europe will have to find just over 1 million barrels per day of alternative product supplies, nearly half of which is diesel. Fortunately, European traders had over half a year to prepare for this watershed in global oil markets, and they sharply raised imports in November-December to stockpile products ahead of the ban. But many observers still worry that over the long run Europe will encounter a diesel deficit, given the overall tightness in global supplies of this crucial middle distillate product. This raises the prospect of higher-for-longer prices and economic pain for European motorists, businesses and agriculture — and it threatens to push the entire global crude and products complex upward. There is speculation the EU may exempt some diesel imports from Russia, as it did with crude. And there is also talk that some traders may try to re-export Russian diesel from non-EU countries to Europe. Last year Europe (excluding Turkey) imported some 1.2 million b/d of oil products from Russia, about 100,000 b/d less than in 2021, according to shipping data. About 100,000 b/d of those products were re-exported from countries like Estonia and Latvia to non-EU destinations, bringing net imports to around 1.1 million b/d. European buyers have been loading up on Russian diesel ahead of Feb. 5, some with genuine supply security concerns in mind. Germany, for example, bought one-third of the 590,000 b/d of diesel that Europe continued to import from Russia in December 2022. France took 14% and Poland 13% of these imports.
Comments / 0