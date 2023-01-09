Read full article on original website
V/T Commercial releases list of latest transactions
Vermont Business Magazine Established in 1988, V/T Commercial announced today that it has achieved the best year in its 34-year history. They have also released a list of their latest transactions. Linda I. Letourneau and John Beal of V/T Commercial leased 1,192 square feet of office space to Century 21...
Sara Byers becomes third woman to chair the Business Roundtable
Left to Right: Roundtable President Seth Bowden; Chair Sara Byers; Immediate Past Chair Judith O’Connell. Vermont Business Magazine At its 36th Annual Membership Meeting held January 12th, the Vermont Business Roundtable elected new officers: Chair Sara Byers, Leonardo’s Pizza; Vice Chair Rebecca Towne, Vermont Electric Cooperative; Treasurer Mark Crow, Tenth Crow Creative; Secretary Don George, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont; and, Immediate Past Chair Judith O’Connell, Champlain Investment Partners.
Chittenden County Forest News, Pride Hike at the Hinesburg Town Forest
By Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County Forester Happy New Year! I'm reaching out to share an event that I have coming up at the Hinesburg Town Forest on Saturday. I have a TON of virtual and in-person events scheduled for this winter, each focusing on different aspects of forests and forest management and partnered with different organizations. Stay tuned! A list of the events I have scheduled (so far) is below.
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
Norwich Solar developing project in Barnet
The 500 kW AC solar project has passed a critical milestone of receiving a Certificate of Public Good from the Vermont Utility Commission. Vermont Business Magazine Norwich Solar has received a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from the Vermont Public Utility Commission for a 500 kW AC solar array in Barnet. The ground-mounted system will generate enough renewable clean energy to power approximately 135 homes per year, and offset the carbon emission equivalent of almost 150 cars per year.
Weinberger announces priorities in Burlington’s next steps to protect public safety
Mayor Outlines Actions to Prevent Gun Violence, Improve the Downtown Climate, Advance 21st Century Police Reforms, and Rebuild the Department. Vermont Business Magazine Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger with local leaders announced the Administration’s next steps to protect public safety in Burlington. The plan includes 16 near-term initiatives focused on four areas of priority; ending the recent spike in gun violence and preventing future gun violence, improving the downtown climate, making progress on 21st Century Policing, and rebuilding the Police Department.
Union Mutual to support workforce development program at CVMC
Vermont Business Magazine Union Mutual Insurance Company recently announced a multi-year financial commitment to Central Vermont Medical Center's Workforce Development: Nursing & Clinical Pathways Program. The Montpelier-based insurance carrier will donate $50,000 to the initiative over the next 5 years. “Union Mutual is proud to support this important workforce development...
Katharine Shepherd named dean of UVM College of Education and Social Services
The University of Vermont(link is external) has announced the appointment of Katharine Shepherd as dean of the College of Education and Social Services, effective Jan 15. Shepherd is the Levitt Family Green and Gold Professor of Education who served as interim dean of the college since July 2021. “Katie is...
Burlington expands Net Zero Energy incentives
Mayor Miro Weinberger, Burlington Electric, and Partners Announce New Incentives and On-Bill Financing Program. With the mayor are Maura Collins, VHFA, and Darren Springer, BED. Coupled with State and Federal Funds, New and Expanded Electrification Incentives Will Provide Significant Financial Assistance to Burlingtonians. Vermont Business Magazine Mayor Miro Weinberger and...
Sugarbush submits applications to the Town of Warren for 200+ workforce housing beds
Vermont Business Magazine On Tuesday, January 3, Sugarbush Resort submitted two sets of applications to the Town of Warren Development Review Board seeking approval to redevelop the former Rosita’s Restaurant and three of the four so called Sugar Cube parcels to house Sugarbush Resort employees. The Rosita’s project contemplates...
Fairfield man wins lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery
Landis Menard, 25, of Fairfield, has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Vermont lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery, entitling him to hunt and fish in the state for free for the rest of his life. Menard's name was drawn from among 18,782 lifetime license lottery tickets purchased in 2022. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department holds the drawing annually.
iSun wins three solar contracts valued at $9.7 million
Vermont Business Magazine Williston-based iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, has announced that it was awarded three contracts with a total value of $9.7 million to implement solar energy solutions in communities in northern New England. The new projects result from a new partnership that iSun has formed with an integrated nationwide solar developer.
Gasoline prices level off
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy price reports. Prices are down 15 cents from a month ago and are up 5 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.99 in Island Pond.
