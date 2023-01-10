Congressional rules reforms 'make it easier' to add to debt, budget hawk group claims

Recipients of Social Security retirement payments will receive their first payment of the year, worth up to $4,194, on Jan. 11. The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chooses to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.

3 DAYS AGO