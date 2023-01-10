ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Congressional rules reforms 'make it easier' to add to debt, budget hawk group claims

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Trying to force Social Security cuts as price for debt-ceiling increase would just cause harm

MarketWatch, a publication that caters to investors, recently warned that some Republicans plan to take the debt ceiling hostage to demand Social Security cuts. Everyone, not just seniors, would be hurt by using the debt ceiling to damage Social Security. When Republicans engaged in debt-ceiling hostage-taking in 2011, it led to a credit downgrade that prolonged the Great Recession.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow

Recipients of Social Security retirement payments will receive their first payment of the year, worth up to $4,194, on Jan. 11. The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chooses to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.

It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
techvisibility.com

Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Classified papers found in Biden office included memos on Ukraine, Iran and UK

The classified papers discovered in a think tank office formerly used by Joe Biden included memos on Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom which reportedly date back to Mr Biden’s second term as vice president during the Obama administration.According to CNN, the documents discovered by Mr Biden’s lawyers — who reported their discovery to the National Archives and immediately returned them — were intelligence memoranda and briefing materials created between 2013 and 2016. They were reportedly discovered among other unclassified papers in a group of boxes which held material from the former administration, which would have been properly returned...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Student loan repayment plan proposed by Biden could cut monthly bills in half, with some borrowers paying $0

Details on President Joe Biden's long-awaited changes to income-based repayment plans have been released by the U.S. Department of Education. Details on President Joe Biden’s long-awaited changes to income-based repayment plans have been released by the U.S. Department of Education, and if implemented, they could help millions of borrowers better afford their monthly federal student loan bills.

