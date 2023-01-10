1 flown to hospital after serious crash on Route 1 in Westwood

The crash closed off many exits.

One person was flown to a hospital Monday after a serious crash on Route 1 in Westwood near the exit to I-95.

Westwood police were the first to tweet about the crash at 11:47 p.m., saying that Route 1 was closed in both directions due to a car crash.

A medical helicopter was landing on Route 1, police said, and at least one power line was down as a result of the crash.

A few minutes later, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that the crash occurred on Route 1 at the I-95 south exit, and that many exits on Route 1 and I-95 were closed.

Westwood police tweeted that Eversource was on scene to reset a power line a little after 1:30 p.m.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Westwood police tweeted that Route 1 north had been reopened completely and that Route 1 south had a lane open.

It is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash, what caused the crash, who the victim was, and whether there was more than one victim.

No further information about the crash has been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.