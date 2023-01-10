ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MFD head of training fired over inappropriate behavior toward recruits

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department was fired after multiple behavior issues toward new recruits.

Eric Shane Howell, who’s been with MFD for 25 years, violated five policies, including harassment.

Chief of Fire Services, Gina Sweat, issued a statement to FOX13:

On December 8th, 2022, the Memphis Fire Department command staff was notified of a disturbing incident that occurred at the Chester Anderson Training Center involving a Division Chief and recruits. The employee was immediately relieved of duty while an internal investigation was conducted. As a result of that investigation, effective December 21st, this employee was terminated and is no longer employed with the Memphis Fire Department.

The Memphis Fire Department is committed to providing not only a respectful work environment free from unlawful discrimination and harassment, but we are also committed to an environment that is free of inappropriate or unprofessional behavior-- including bullying.

Since the incident, all current and future training personnel will participate in additional training to ensure an inclusive and supportive learning environment for our department members and recruits.

The administration said that Howell’s behavior was concerning, and let him go.

WARNING: The content below contains vulgar language and disturbing details. Proceed with caution

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

