Basketball Player John Schmidt is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- A basketball player who plays the "four" position is expected to bang bodies in the lane and fight for rebounds.

When he also shows the capability to step outside and knock down mid-range and perimeter shots, as well, that's a real bonus.

Senior forward John Schmidt has provided all of the above for the Gov. Livingston High School boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-3, three-sport athlete who also plays baseball and football opened his senior basketball season with 18 points and six rebounds in a 58-53 victory over Dayton last month. He followed that with 25 points and nine rebounds in a loss to rival New Providence. Schmidt averaged 17.4 points a game in the Highlanders' first five games of the season.

"John is the hardest working player I have had here at GL. John was brought up to JV as a freshman which means he's been practicing with the varsity since his freshman year," Gov. Livingston boys basketball coach Chris Loeffler said. "John has been our starting power forward since his sophomore year. He started every game of that COVID-shortened season. He also started every game for last year's 16-5 team."

Schmidt's experience and leadership credentials earned him a distinction from his peers this season.

"This year, he was voted captain by his teammates. John is a true leader," Loeffler said. "He leads by example and words. He holds himself accountable, which not enough players his age do."

Schmidt is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week.

His baseball accomplishments include a 1.64 earned-run average as a right-handed pitcher as a junior in 2022. Schmidt struck out 35 batters in 21 1/3 innings, and a complete-game three-hitter against Scotch Plains-Fanwood last April.

" John is the engine that makes our team go," Loeffler said. "If we're down, he wants the ball in his hands so that he can get us back on top. If we're up, he'll use his experience to help guide us to a victory."

Here's a Q&A with John Schmidt:

Q: Have you seen your game improve since last season?

A: I have seen my game improve since last season. I lifted and played basketball with my teammates during the off season, which helped me stay fit and improve my skills. Being a senior captain has additionally helped me become a better leader and more confident in my abilities.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?

A: The best advice I have received from a coach was to stay consistent with my training and workouts.

Q: What do you like most about Gov. Livingston High School?

A: My favorite thing about GL is the people. All of the teachers, students, and especially coaches that I have had are extremely supportive and people I feel comfortable going to for anything.

Q: Do you consider yourself a basketball player first or a baseball player?

A: I would consider myself a baseball player first because it was the sport I grew up playing most and will continue to play in college. Basketball is a close second though.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: Aaron Judge

Q: What do you like to do when you are not playing a sport?

A: When I am not playing a sport I like to work out, spend time with family and friends, and work.

