Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
CBS Sports Predicts Vikings Wildcard Fate
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
Former Vikings Coach Gets the Ax in Washington
Justin Jefferson Quietly Broke 86-Year-Old Record
Justin Jefferson’s 2022 regular season was among the best in NFL history. He broke all kinds of Vikings records, and some of his numbers are just mind-blowing. The list of broken records includes the most single-season receiving yards (passing Randy Moss) and receptions (passing Cris Carter) in Vikings franchise history. He also had the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. In addition, Jefferson set the new mark for the most receiving yards in a regular-season game in franchise history with 223 against Detroit.
Vikings Playoff Depth Chart — vs. Giants
The NFL’s Top QBs of 2022: Year-End Rankings, 1 thru 33
The following scores are “good” for the 2022 NFL regular season. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings. The...
Tickets Are Still Available for the Vikings Playoff Game
Regarding Kirk Cousins, Is Dan Orlovsky Crazy?
The Vikings Have an Optimistic Vegas Omen
Alexander Mattison Lost the Appeal
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison was fined $6,503 after a touchdown celebration against the New York Jets last month. The 24-year-old fired up a little twerk to commemorate a touchdown, and the NFL wasn’t a fan. The Vikings grounded the New York Jets in Week 13, 27-22, and the league’s front office decided this jig was too egregious:
PFF Names Most Explosive Vikings Playmaker
NFL Playoff Picks: Will the Vikings Advance to the Divisional?
The Simple Vikings Blueprint to Beat the Giants
In a rematch from three weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants in Round 1 of the postseason this Sunday. The teams played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve and will meet in the same building for playoff football. Last time, the Vikings upended the Giants...
Reinforcements Hit the Field for Vikings
