Motion to dismiss filed in Wendy Howard case

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retrying Wendy Howard on a voluntary manslaughter charge would deny her of her Fifth Amendment right against being tried twice for the same offense, her lawyer said in a motion arguing for her case to be dismissed.

“Here, defendant has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter, and she cannot be tried again for that offense,” attorney Tony Lidgett wrote in the motion filed Friday. “Accordingly, this court is respectfully requested to grant this motion.”

Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard

Howard was acquitted last year of murder in the 2019 shooting death of Kelly Rees Pitts, a former boyfriend who molested her teen daughter. The jury found her not guilty of first-degree murder and the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter imperfect self-defense and involuntary manslaughter.

But jurors deadlocked on a second theory of voluntary manslaughter — voluntary manslaughter heat of passion — filed as a lesser included offense. Prosecutors are seeking to retry Howard on that charge, which alleges the killing occurred during a sudden quarrel.

The motion to dismiss is scheduled to be heard Feb. 21 .

It references the case of Yeager vs. United States, which Lidgett wrote “settled the issue presented in this case.”

In Yeager, a federal fraud case, Scott Yeager’s motion to dismiss on double jeopardy grounds was denied after a jury acquitted him at trial of some charges but hung on others. He was re-indicted on the hung counts.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision and the case went before U.S. Supreme Court justices in 2009.

“The Supreme Court reversed, holding that given the facts of that case, the apparent logical inconsistencies between the first jury’s decisions on the various charges did not undermine the preclusive effect of the acquittals,” Lidgett said in the motion.

In short, the court found Yeager could not be retried on the hung counts.

At trial, Howard testified she feared for her life and fired in self-defense when she confronted Pitts on June 5, 2019, over his molestation of the daughter they shared in common. She found out about the molestation three days earlier.

Both sides rest in Wendy Howard trial

Prosecutors say Howard took the law into her own hands. Evidence including text messages and her interviews with police revealed she was consumed by anger and provoked Pitts before the shooting, prosecutor Eric Smith said during trial.

Howard testified she only fired when Pitts moved toward her on an ATV, but Smith noted Howard suffered no injuries and the ATV only lurched forward once at a speed estimated by witnesses of 1 to 3 mph.

