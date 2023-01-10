ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

1 recovering, 5 displaced after Huntington, West Virginia, house fire

By Anna King
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County man is now recovering after a house fire in Guyandotte left that left five people displaced.

The fire started at 3:30am Sunday morning in the 500 block of Hagan Street in Guyandotte, fire officials said.

A mother and her three children – ages 3, 9, and 11 – were on the bottom floor of the home and a man in his 60s lived on the top floor. All were renters at the property.

Neighbors say the mom ran over with her three children and that’s when the neighbors called for help. They said the Huntington Fire Department was at the home in minutes.

Five people taken to hospital after structure fire in Guyandotte, West Virginia

Neighbors also say there was no heat in the home and renters were using a space heater to keep warm, but the homeowner, who was made aware of the situation just this morning, says there was electric heat.

The children of the single man renting at the property say he just got off the ventilator and is recovering well. Officials said on Sunday, all five of the people living in the home were initially taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters says the incident is under investigation but says due to the amount of damage done he couldn’t tell if the fire started on the bottom or the top level of the home. He also says they are working through the damage to determine what started the fire.

