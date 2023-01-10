Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Lovie Smith said the NFL had 'a problem' about Black coaches. A year later he was fired and the league is being criticized yet again about its lack of diversity
When Lovie Smith was hired by the Houston Texans in February 2022 as the team's new head coach, he said the NFL had "a problem" with hiring Black coaches and diversity.
NOLA.com
Where will Sean Payton coach next? Oddsmakers have him in the mix for 2 jobs.
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is rumored to be involved in coaching searches during this NFL cycle, and the odds say there could be reason to believe he'll land with one of the teams. Payton is the favorite to be the next coach of the Arizona Cardinals, who...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
atozsports.com
Saints hometown hero makes career history
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the secondary this season with some high expectations. Mathieu, a former LSU superstar, was looked at to help replace Marcus Williams and other talent in the secondary in The Big Easy. The start was a bit slow for “The Honey Badger.” It took...
atozsports.com
Saints: Dennis Allen gives an evaluation on the season Jameis Winston had
The New Orleans Saints had a quarterback debacle almost the entire year. I think we, or most of us, thought at the beginning of the year that Jameis Winston would be the quarterback for the entire season, and that wasn’t even close to true. Winston played just three games...
Yardbarker
Looking Back at Dennis Allen’s First Season with the Saints
It wasn’t the season that Saints fans were hoping for heading into the 2022 campaign. New Orleans finished the season at 7-10, marking their worst record since the 2005 season. There were a lot of question marks heading into the year with Dennis Allen getting promoted to the head coaching position after Sean Payton decided to take a year away from New Orleans. Allen’s last stint being a head coach was with the Las Vegas Raiders where he went 11-37 during three seasons with the franchise. New Orleans had a chance to take a lowly NFC South, but too many mistakes cost them down the stretch. Here are some key takeaways from Allen’s first season as head coach with the Saints:
NOLA.com
Letters: Quarterback isn't the Saints' biggest need
Jeff Duncan's argument that the problem with the Saints is quarterback play was correct when Jameis Winston played, but not since Andy Dalton replaced him. What is needed first in a QB is the ability to not lose games. Dalton has that, Winston does not. Dalton was not personally responsible for any losses, including the disastrous Arizona game.
Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pelicans Coach Believes Celtics ‘Fighting For Something Big’
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans will matchup Wednesday in a battle between to of the NBA’s fastest-starting teams. Boston, who owns the NBA’s best record of 29-12, are riding the momentum built last season during a run to the NBA Finals. New Orleans, who is 25-16 and occupies third place in the West, has been much more surprising in its ascent this season.
