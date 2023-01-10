Read full article on original website
YWCA Cass Clay accepting nominations in 13 categories for "Women of the Year"
(Fargo, ND) -- YWCA Cass Clay is accepting nominations for Women of the Year. There are 13 different categories. "Communications and health, faith and community, all the way to Lifetime Achievement, and there's a business category for a business that inspires women in our community. So there are a whole lot of categories to nominate folks," said YWCA Chief Executive Officer Erin Prochnow.
Experiencing grief? Hospice of the Red River Valley offering free support groups and classes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you or a loved one is experiencing grief, help is available. "Grief really is any reaction or feeling we have in relation to a loss or a significant change in life," said Heather Larson, Grief Support Supervisor with Hospice of the Red River Valley. The agency...
Trollwood Performing Arts School Summer registration is now open
(Fargo, ND) -- Summer registration for the Trollwood Performing Arts School is now open. The program, which is ran by Fargo Public Schools, is a 'unique youth arts education and leadership organization'. Trollwood offers performing and production arts education opportunities for students from kindergarten through graduated high school seniors. Trollwood...
1-12-23 Tuesdays with Tony
03:23 - Horace City Council Member Naomi Burkland talks with Tony about her experiences on the council and about living in the city of Horace. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people...
West Fargo Public Schools to use $12M federal grant to hire 21 behavioral health specialists
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is receiving a ten-year $12 million grant to hire more behavioral health specialists. "It's just been incredible. When we found out, you know we found out over the Christmas break that we had been awarded this grant and, just jumping up and down in my pajamas we were so excited," said Annie Richards, the district's Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness.
Server Training Ordinance updated for City of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An update to who has to go through server training in the City of Fargo is now in effect. At the December 27th Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to update The City of Fargo’s ordinance No. 5378 as it relates to Server Training. The requirement to complete Server Training now applies to all people involved in the stream of service of alcoholic beverages, including security. This signifies that managers, servers, security, bartenders and door attendants are required to complete server training.
Dr. Colin Irvine selected as next President of Concordia College
(Moorhead, MN) -- Concordia College announced Wednesday that Dr. Colin Irvine has been chosen as the next president of the college. “Colin is the perfect person to lead Concordia in the coming years as the landscape of higher education changes and evolves,” said Mary Ranum, chair of the Board of Regents. “He has a deep understanding of and commitment to the mission, vision, and values of Concordia College and Lutheran higher education.”
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
Grand Forks could get Indoor Sports, Aquatics Center
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks city leaders are discussing a proposal for a brand new multi-use sports facility and aquatics center. Leaders met Wednesday to consider plans for the facility. One concept would include a golf simulator. Possible sites to house the new facilities are the Alerus Center, Choice...
Daughter of William "Butch" McGee thanks Grand Forks community following his death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.
Horace City Council to reconsider tax abatement for new homes after program expired January 1st
(Fargo, ND) -- A Horace City Councilmember is talking about how tax abatements on new homes in the city came to an end with the start of the new year. "I would say for the abatements that we had, I guess the argument is was it something that people were moving to Horace just for the abatement? I don't really necessarily believe that," said Naomi Berkland.
Polk County seeking public comment for County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Polk County finished their updated draft of a Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), and are seeking feedback based on those changes. The HMP considers a variety of possible disasters that occur in the region; including tornadoes, windstorms, severe winter storms, droughts, flooding, and other events which could cause the loss of life and property. County officials say they are looking for feedback from all county residents and other "interested stakeholders", including residents or businesses that work Polk county but don't live there.
Nationwide "NOTAM" system outage impacts flight operations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- The nationwide network outage that grounded flights around the country Wednesday morning also impacted flights at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "This morning I think we had about seven commercial flights that were delayed with passengers departing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and so forth, and of course they missed connections and had to rebuild connections for them," said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director of the Fargo Airport Authority.
Application errors cause setbacks for Grand Forks pipeline construction
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Application errors are causing setbacks in the construction of a pipeline in the Grand Forks area. State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says the errors in an application must be corrected before funds can be awarded to build the 14-mile pipeline that would supply the area with gas from Minnesota's Viking Pipeline.
UPDATED: West Fargo Firefighters respond to house fire, arson suspected
(Update: 6:xx) -- Three people were rescued from a home in West Fargo following a fire in a residential neighborhood. Authorities say multiple fires were started at the home when authorities arrived, which they say indicate the possibility of arson. The property sustained smoke and fire damage. Three adults were also evacuated from the home, one being treated by Sanford Ambulance. Two dogs were also rescued and treated on the scene.
Fargo snow removal crews take advantage of weather break to focus on hardpack in residential areas
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.
