Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows

The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings.

The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety.

“I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying our kids at a rapid pace,” Bertha Matthews said.

Five and a half years since the shooting death of her 26-year-old daughter Dominique Brown on I-94 in Detroit, Matthews remains both heartbroken and frustrated with violent crime. On Monday, she shared her thoughts with 7 Action News as Detroit police shared both progress and setbacks in their stats.

“Juveniles are engaging in more violent crime, teenagers as young as 14 and 15. Beefs and conflicts over social media,” Chief James White said during a presentation Monday.

White says there’s been an 11% overall reduction year to year in violent crime. Cases of rape were down 15%, and robberies were down 7% to 1,403. Aggravated assaults were down 11%, yet there were 309 murders in 2022, which is up one from the previous year.

Cases of criminal sexual conduct were down 15%, yet carjackings were up to 260 last year, a rise from 214 in 2021.

“The year ended with 105 less non-fatal shootings than last year. That’s significant,” White said.

While Detroit police are highlighting certain improvements in public safety, loved ones of victims killed say there is still much more work to do.

“My daughter’s murderers could’ve been arrested a long time ago. I left Michigan because of that reason,” Matthews said.

Matthews’ pain is no less than the day she lost her daughter due to a senseless crime that’s impacted their family in so many ways.

For now, police are again pledging to do more.

“For my grandkids to cry because all the other children’s mothers are dropping them off at school and they don’t have a mother to drop them off at school,” Matthews said.

White said, “More officers in our communities and on patrol. That proactive approach, I believe, will aid us in further reductions in our crime.”

Detroit police say they have more cases being solved to discuss this week, and they will expand their cold case unit.