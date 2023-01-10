ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 KDKA Radio Super 7 award winners announced

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRFK5_0k90LeQ100

It was an intense and eventful season in Western Pennsylvania for High School football.

After a great season KDKA Radio narrowed down the best three players from each WPIAL class and the Pittsburgh City League to award 7 standout individual performances.

Voting commenced on New Years Day and the results are, so without further ado, The KDKA Radio Super 7 winners:

WPIAL CLASS 6A

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny - The Tigers’ senior made numerous plays on both sides of the ball, as NA won the WPIAL 6A title. He caught 42 passes for 742 yards, ran for 291 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He also grabbed six interceptions.

WPIAL CLASS 5A

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland - Palmieri switched from running back to quarterback midway through the regular season, and ended up leading the Rams to a state title. He rushed for 1,929 yards and 24 scores, and passed for 1,104 yards and ten touchdowns. He also had a key pick-6 in the PIAA title game.

WPIAL CLASS 4A

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa - Just a sophomore, Hayes ran for 1,981 yards and scored 33 touchdowns, helping the Quips to the PIAA 4A title game. Hayes already has 3,727 rushing yards in his career.

WPIAL CLASS 3A

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon - One of the highest-rated recruits in WPIAL history, Martin accounted for over 1,700 yards and scored 28 touchdowns on offense. He also returned two punts and an interception for scores, as Belle Vernon won the 3A state title.

WPIAL CLASS 2A

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley - Brookins helped take Steel Valley to a WPIAL title this season by rushing for 1,625 yards and 34 touchdowns, while passing for over 700 more yards and seven more scores.

WPIAL CLASS 1A

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown - The WPIAL’s leading rusher, Stevenson raced his way to 2,342 yards and 45 touchdowns, also a WPIAL-best mark. Stevenson finished his career just seven yards shy of 6,000 in his career and scored 102 touchdowns, the fifth-most in WPIAL history.

PITTSBURGH CITY LEAGUE

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse - Morsillo led the way for one of the region’s best stories, as the Bulldogs reached the PIAA 2A title game. The senior passed for 2,544 yards and 41 touchdowns, and rushed for 810 yards and 18 more scores in the incredible season.

Winners will be presented their Super 7 award at an exclusive gala at Hyde Park on January 26.

Comments / 1

 

ALIQUIPPA, PA
