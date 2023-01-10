ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'

By Amy Nay
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukftc_0k90LdXI00

Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.

"It was bound to happen, it's sad, but it’s so dangerous," said Terry Winget.

UTA officials say 61-year-old Salt Lake City resident Blair Provstgaard was riding a Trax train when he departed at the City Center station and somehow fell between two cars. The operator was unaware of the fall and moved the trains forward, dragging Provstgaard.

"I thought, gosh, that’s so horrible, I mean I just feel so bad for him," Winget said, adding that he has also fallen trying to get down from the more elevated train that sits up four steps from the platform. He says it can be harder for older riders like him.

"That's because of those four steps. You take those four steps up. The other you just walk in, like you’re walking into your living room. So it’s just an accident bound to happen.

"I fell down a couple of times. You just fall down flat and pick yourself up."

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the death is a tragedy,

“There are a host of unknowns with this incident, but for some reason [Provstgaard] fell in between the two cars. It was dark, and there was no way the operators could have known. Nothing UTA has in place would alert the operator that there’s someone in that situation. An unfortunate reality,” wrote Arky in a statement.

Arky said that other train systems across the country see similar issues and that a fix is not feasible.

Comments / 3

Robert Henson
2d ago

When they say not feasible they really mean they don't want to spend the money to fix it.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Woman dead following crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman is dead following a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday night. The woman was driving on U.S. Highway 6 in a Honda headed toward Spanish Fork when she somehow lost control of the vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. The car went onto the eastbound side of the road and was hit by a Ford truck, which was pulling a trailer.
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
PROVO, UT
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Spanish Fork Canyon crash proves fatal

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wreckage was still being cleared from a fatal crash here late Wednesday night that took the life of a female motorist. The collision came just before 8 p.m. up Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said,...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Jan. 12, 2022 — 10 p.m.: Remembering Lisa Presley, …. Lisa Presley has died at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. A...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy