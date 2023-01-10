Read full article on original website
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September. According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross. “The autopsy spells...
St. Louis Police Shot Teenager 18 Times in Fatal Confrontation
Darryl Ross died after a foot chase outside a north city gas station last fall
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
Dellwood man acquitted in 2017 north St. Louis murder
On Thursday, jurors acquitted a Dellwood man of a 2017 murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Woman sentenced for striking SLU student with car in 2019
A St. Louis County woman who had been found guilty of running from police and striking a pedestrian with her car appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court on Thursday to be sentenced.
St. Louis Teen Found Guilty of Double Homicide
Prishun McClain was already found guilty in November of a different murder
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
Washington police seek witness in shooting
Police in Washington, Missouri are hunting for someone who may have witnessed a murder.
Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening. Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.
Man already sentenced to 45 years in prison convicted of 2 more murders
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2021 murder was convicted of two more murders Thursday in the deaths of a mother and her daughter. Prinshun McClain was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards.
St. Louis man facing federal charges after illegal conversion of handgun
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who was caught with two automatic guns is now facing federal charges as a major crackdown rolls out in the region over automatic weapons. Courtlend Green is charged with felony possession of a firearm. The two handguns the police found had...
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
After being captured with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and what are believed to be drugs, a guy from St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with a federal firearms violation.
Five St. Louis suburbs get ‘F’ grades for new city flags
A group of flag design enthusiasts recently ranked hundreds of new city flags across the United States. The panel says several St. Louis suburbs need to step up their game.
Fenton man convicted of killing 3 in DWI crash
A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man on Tuesday for killing a family of three in a 2021 drunk driving crash.
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died
ST. LOUIS — The past year has been a heart-wrenching for the family of Shawntae Herron. "I'm just starting to grieve and it's very hard," Tiffany Love said. "My mama was beautiful, and I think about her every day," Taira Herron said. Tears poured from Tiara Herron's eyes when...
