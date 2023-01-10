ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening. Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
