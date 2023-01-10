Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
The Proud Boys jury hasn't even been seated yet, and the defense already says it's biased
On Monday, 12 jurors will be seated in the Proud Boys sedition trial — out of a pre-vetted pool of about 45 DC residents who've all vowed to be fair.
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Pennsylvania Man Dubbed ‘Jack the Tripper’ Pleads Guilty to Assaulting a Capitol Police Officer on Jan. 6
The Pennsylvania man known as “Jack the Tripper” after he was seen on video appearing to use a bike rack to trip a police officer on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty. Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a...
Judge Rejects Proud Boys’ Racial Bias Claims Over Diverse Jury, Notes Panel Isn’t ‘Bereft of White People’
A federal judge rejected an 11th hour claim by Proud Boys’ lawyers that prosecutors improperly discriminated against white jurors. The ruling, made by a Donald Trump appointee, will ensure that the jury panel will bear a greater resemblance to the diverse U.S. capital city. The Proud Boys describe themselves...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
First weeks of Proud Boys sedition trial marked by courtroom drama and fighting
The preliminary stage of the trial of five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy related to the 2021 US Capitol attack has been a chaotic wind-up that included contentious fights during jury selection, debates over evidence and defense lawyers threatening to withdraw from the case.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Key Bryan Kohberger Defense Play Unlikely To Succeed—Attorney
The Idaho suspect's legal team faces an "uphill battle," criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin told Newsweek.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial hear the start of the seditious conspiracy case
Prosecutors say five defendants "took aim at the heart of our democracy" on Jan. 6, 2021. Defendants' lawyers tell jurors their clients didn't plan the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Proud Boys begins in DOJ's third case bringing Civil War-era charge
The seditious conspiracy trial for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members will begin in Washington, D.C., as the DOJ brings its third case on the Civil War-era charge.
Proud Boys 'Took Aim At Democracy' On Jan. 6, Prosecutors Say At Sedition Trial
In opening statements, prosecutors alleged that five Proud Boys leaders had an outsize role in the planning and execution of the insurrection at the Capitol.
Court appears open to Boston Marathon bomber's new challenge to death sentence
BOSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared open to siding with convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his latest bid to reverse his death sentence for his role in the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded 260 others.
Comments / 0