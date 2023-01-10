ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

President Biden’s lawyers reportedly found classified materials at his former office

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtGN0_0k90J4hy00

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s lawyers reportedly found some classified documents at his former office in Washington.

The documents are reportedly from when Biden was vice president. The documents were found by his personal lawyers on Nov. 2 as they were packing up files at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the White House said Monday, according to The New York Times.

The documents were reportedly found in a closet in Biden’s former office and that closet was locked, according to The Associated Press.

The Times reported that officials have not described what kind of information is on the documents or their level of classification.

The White House Counsel’s Office reportedly notified the National Archives and Records Administration the same day the documents were discovered and were turned in the next day, according to The Times.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to reportedly review those documents and see how they ended up at the Penn Biden Center, according to CBS News. This review is considered to be preliminary and the attorney general will decide if further investigation is needed.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Lausch to be U.S. attorney, according to CBS News. He is reportedly one of the only two current U.S. attorneys to still be serving from the Trump era. Reportedly, the other U.S. attorney is David Weiss in Delaware who is apparently investigating Hunter Biden.

According to the AP, Trump on his social media site asked when the FBI was planning to raid Biden’s house or the White House in reference to the raid that was recently done at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over classified documents.

Lausch will be submitting a final report to Garland, CBS News reported. That review is expected to finish soon.

Fifteen boxes of records were reportedly removed from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August, according to the AP.

White House officials said the difference in this situation is that Biden was not under review for how he handled documents and he did not refuse to hand them over, according to The Times.

The Presidential Records Act is in place to require that all presidential and vice-presidential documents and forms are turned over to the National Archives, according to CBS News. There are reportedly protocols in place to keep classified information and documents secure.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. A side-by-side...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

MIAMI — (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN chief: Rule of law risks becoming `Rule of Lawlessness'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the Rule of Lawlessness,” pointing to a host of unlawful actions across the globe from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s illegal nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on women’s and girls’ rights.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sri Lanka church seeks criminal justice for Easter bombings

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church urged the country Friday to criminally prosecute its former leader for negligence, a day after the top court ordered him to pay compensation to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Davos to host leaders, CEOs amid weighty global issues

GENEVA — (AP) — The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in the Alps next week, organizers said Tuesday. Forum organizers said their latest lineup for the elite gathering...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy