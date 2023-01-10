Ke Huy Quan credited his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg for opening doors for him in Hollywood during his 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech. "I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I'm so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you," Quan said as he took the stage Tuesday night to receive the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role in the 2022 hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. Spielberg looked on from the audience and blew a kiss to the former child star.

