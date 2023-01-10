ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him

A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer

Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'

Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Who Are Tom Hanks' Kids? All About Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks

Get to know Tom Hanks’ four children: Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks While many see Tom Hanks as America's dad, the actor has four children of his own. He welcomed his first child, son Colin, 45, with his first wife Samantha Lewes in 1977. Five years later, Hanks' second child and only daughter, Elizabeth Ann, 40, was born. After Hanks and Lewes divorced in 1987, he went on to marry actress Rita Wilson, and the couple had two more children: sons Chet, 31, and Truman, 27. "My son...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Harrison Ford Doesn't Want Anyone to Play Indiana Jones

After nearly 40 years playing the iconic archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones, it's likely that Harrison Ford's time as the character will come to an end after the upcoming fifth film in the franchise in 2021. The man is 76 years old! How much longer can he be running through temples and finding aliens (?) as he did in the fourth film?
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg for discovering him in Indiana Jones after Golden Globes win

Ke Huy Quan credited his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg for opening doors for him in Hollywood during his 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech. "I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I'm so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you," Quan said as he took the stage Tuesday night to receive the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role in the 2022 hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. Spielberg looked on from the audience and blew a kiss to the former child star.
Jeremy Renner, Facing 'Long Road to Recovery,' Is 'Overwhelmed By the Showing of Love and Support': Source

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries during a horrifying snowplow accident Jeremy Renner is on the mend following his horrific New Year's Day snowplow accident, but he faces "a long road to recovery," a source reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE. "Jeremy is making positive progress," continues the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that the 52-year-old star of The Avengers was "crushing all progress goals." The actor has been hospitalized since...
