‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him
A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Who Are Tom Hanks' Kids? All About Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks
Get to know Tom Hanks’ four children: Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks While many see Tom Hanks as America's dad, the actor has four children of his own. He welcomed his first child, son Colin, 45, with his first wife Samantha Lewes in 1977. Five years later, Hanks' second child and only daughter, Elizabeth Ann, 40, was born. After Hanks and Lewes divorced in 1987, he went on to marry actress Rita Wilson, and the couple had two more children: sons Chet, 31, and Truman, 27. "My son...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
housebeautiful.com
Harrison Ford Doesn't Want Anyone to Play Indiana Jones
After nearly 40 years playing the iconic archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones, it's likely that Harrison Ford's time as the character will come to an end after the upcoming fifth film in the franchise in 2021. The man is 76 years old! How much longer can he be running through temples and finding aliens (?) as he did in the fourth film?
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Anna Kendrick Reveals Brutal Psychological Abuse at the Hands of Ex-Boyfriend
Anna Kendrick recently got brutally honest about psychological abuses she endured while with an ex-boyfriend. The Pitch Perfect star has chosen to keep the man’s identity a secret, but she felt comfortable sharing details during the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. “I was with...
EW.com
Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg for discovering him in Indiana Jones after Golden Globes win
Ke Huy Quan credited his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg for opening doors for him in Hollywood during his 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech. "I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I'm so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you," Quan said as he took the stage Tuesday night to receive the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role in the 2022 hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. Spielberg looked on from the audience and blew a kiss to the former child star.
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
Jeremy Renner, Facing 'Long Road to Recovery,' Is 'Overwhelmed By the Showing of Love and Support': Source
The Marvel Cinematic Universe star has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries during a horrifying snowplow accident Jeremy Renner is on the mend following his horrific New Year's Day snowplow accident, but he faces "a long road to recovery," a source reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE. "Jeremy is making positive progress," continues the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that the 52-year-old star of The Avengers was "crushing all progress goals." The actor has been hospitalized since...
‘Lucky Hank’ EP Paul Lieberstein Says New AMC Show Is ‘The Office’ With ‘Smarter People’
Winter TCA: The alum of the hit NBC sitcom serves as co-showrunner, executive producer and writer on the Bob Odenkirk-starring series
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz announces dramatic new career change to inspire his son
'Agent Cody Banks' actor Frankie Muniz has quit Hollywood to pursue his passion for racing. Former actor Frankie Muniz is proving that it’s never too late to be exactly who you want to be. The 37-year-old initially found fame as the star of the hit 2000s sitcom Malcolm in...
