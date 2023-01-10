SCHOHARIE COUNTY – The animal hit the car with such force, the windshield shattered. Luckily, the family inside, though surprised, was not injured. “It happened quick. We were turning into the passing lane on I-88 and it came out of nowhere. I didn’t know what exactly it was, and the frightening part was we didn’t exactly know what we had hit,” said passenger Andrew Noble.

