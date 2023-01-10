ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock City Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Westerlo house fire under investigation

Firefighters in Westerlo were busy on Thursday, battling a fire at 152 County Road 401. They got a tip from a neighbor around 11 a.m. about flames coming from inside the home. The homeowner is okay, but she is now displaced as a result of the fire. No one was...
WESTERLO, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls police investigate trio of attempted armed robberies

Police in Glens Falls are asking people to stay vigilant, after three attempted armed robberies over just 36 hours. They all happened this week. The most recent one was Thursday morning around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Union Street. Two others happened Tuesday night around 11:30,...
GLENS FALLS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford

WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
WOODFORD, VT
WNYT

Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Drug stash worth $30k found in Berkshire County home

The Berkshire County District Attorney says in 36 years, he has never seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County, but in Western Massachusetts. Police have arrested a man on drug-trafficking charges, after they say they found a stash valued at more than $30,000 in a home. Investigators...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after rollover crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON — A 37-year-old man from Sunderland was cited following a crash in Arlington on Friday. The rollover crash took place on East Arlington Road at around 11:00 p.m. Police say that a man was injured and fled the scene prior to their arrival. According to the report, Frank...
ARLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Car hits Troy home after multi-car crash

A multi-car crash in Troy on Thursday morning caused one car to crash into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Douw Street. Two cars hit each other. They struck two other cars, causing one of the other cars to crash into the home, say police.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
COLONIE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Bobcat hanging by cord from highway overpass in Schoharie County damages car

SCHOHARIE COUNTY – The animal hit the car with such force, the windshield shattered. Luckily, the family inside, though surprised, was not injured. “It happened quick. We were turning into the passing lane on I-88 and it came out of nowhere. I didn’t know what exactly it was, and the frightening part was we didn’t exactly know what we had hit,” said passenger Andrew Noble.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State Police: Vehicle on I-88 struck bobcat hung from overpass

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway. State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union

A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy