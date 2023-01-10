Read full article on original website
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
WNYT
Westerlo house fire under investigation
Firefighters in Westerlo were busy on Thursday, battling a fire at 152 County Road 401. They got a tip from a neighbor around 11 a.m. about flames coming from inside the home. The homeowner is okay, but she is now displaced as a result of the fire. No one was...
WNYT
Glens Falls police investigate trio of attempted armed robberies
Police in Glens Falls are asking people to stay vigilant, after three attempted armed robberies over just 36 hours. They all happened this week. The most recent one was Thursday morning around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Union Street. Two others happened Tuesday night around 11:30,...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
WNYT
Police: Drug stash worth $30k found in Berkshire County home
The Berkshire County District Attorney says in 36 years, he has never seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County, but in Western Massachusetts. Police have arrested a man on drug-trafficking charges, after they say they found a stash valued at more than $30,000 in a home. Investigators...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after rollover crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON — A 37-year-old man from Sunderland was cited following a crash in Arlington on Friday. The rollover crash took place on East Arlington Road at around 11:00 p.m. Police say that a man was injured and fled the scene prior to their arrival. According to the report, Frank...
WNYT
Car hits Troy home after multi-car crash
A multi-car crash in Troy on Thursday morning caused one car to crash into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Douw Street. Two cars hit each other. They struck two other cars, causing one of the other cars to crash into the home, say police.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie.
Gurley Ave closed due to water main break
A water main break is closing down Gurley Ave from Cemetery Road to Northern Drive immediately.
WRGB
Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
Passenger in car that struck hanging bobcat on I-88 shares his story
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected and gruesome encounter Monday night is still fresh in the mind of Andrew Noble, a passenger in the vehicle that struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County. “This was next-level kind of bad news mischief,” he said. Noble was in […]
SP: Cambridge man flees scene, crashes stolen car
A Cambridge man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car, which he crashed after fleeing police. Joseph Brandmeyer, 43, faces a slew of charges.
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
WRGB
Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
New Columbia County deli, bakery location to open in phases
Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. Filli's previously announced that the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
WNYT
Bobcat hanging by cord from highway overpass in Schoharie County damages car
SCHOHARIE COUNTY – The animal hit the car with such force, the windshield shattered. Luckily, the family inside, though surprised, was not injured. “It happened quick. We were turning into the passing lane on I-88 and it came out of nowhere. I didn’t know what exactly it was, and the frightening part was we didn’t exactly know what we had hit,” said passenger Andrew Noble.
State Police: Vehicle on I-88 struck bobcat hung from overpass
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway. State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 […]
WNYT
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
