westernmassnews.com
1 injured in early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST. Commercial truck drivers...
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Lexington Street for a house fire Wednesday night. Officials said that the fire was put out within an hour and all residents were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Blandford charged with OUI, child endangerment
A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire
HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
Crews work to put out house fire in Springfield’s North End
Fire crews are currently working to put out a house fire in Springfield's North End.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
whdh.com
Opened Like a Sardine Can: Top of tractor-trailer truck peeled open after hitting bridge in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have been working to clear a damaged truck in Worcester after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass Tuesday afternoon, closing down a roadway in the process. A SKY7 camera spotted a tractor-trailer on Cambridge Street around 4 p.m. with both the top of its cab and...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arraigned for 140th time after two arrests this week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s shock in Springfield after a suspect was arrested twice this week for breaking and entering and being arraigned on charges for the 140th time in the Bay State. It’s just the latest instance of a repeat offender out on the streets, only to offend again.
thereminder.com
Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire
CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
westernmassnews.com
Friday morning news update
In this update, a suspect in Springfield was arraigned on charges for the 140th time, Springfield Central High School was on high alert Wednesday after receiving a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon, and a shooting suspect in Holyoke is now in police custody. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 14 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
westernmassnews.com
Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery
Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder. Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father, Sean Seabrooks, on January 11th, 1993. Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn. Updated: 54 minutes ago.
Power strip caused outlet to smoke in Williamsburg
The Chesterfield and Williamsburg Fire Departments were sent to a home for a reported odor of smoke Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News
Missing person found dead in Simsbury
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man reported missing in November was found dead Tuesday, Simsbury police announced. Authorities said law enforcement found Bernard Soldate, 57, in a wooded area along Tariffville Road Tuesday morning. A state police K9 found Soldate’s body around 10:07 a.m., Simsbury police said. Soldate...
Suspect wanted for vandalizing Indian Orchard barbershop sign
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that vandalized a barbershop sign in Indian Orchard.
