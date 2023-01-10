Recalled Fisher-Price sleeper linked to at least 100 infant deaths

A recalled sleeper, released by Fisher-Price, has now been linked to the deaths of at least 100 infants, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission .

The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was initially recalled by the commission in April 2019 , following a growing number of reports of unrestrained infants rolling from their backs to their stomachs or side while inside the sleeper.

In total, the recall affected 4.7 million units, but since April 2019, there have been approximately an additional 70 fatalities reported, the commission shared.

“Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper,” the commission said.

Fisher-Price shared a statement after the first recall, saying that some customers used the sleepers “contrary to safety warnings and instructions.”

At this time, Fisher-Price has not responded to several media sources’ requests for comment.

The affected sleepers were sold nationwide, including at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.com, from September 2009 through April 2019. They are priced anywhere from $40 to $149.

If any consumers still have a product affected by the recall, the CPSC advises them to stop using them immediately and that they contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.