ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

All Elite Wrestling is making its Fresno debut

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRYjx_0k90ICik00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is making its Fresno debut on Wednesday, January 18.

AEW will be showcasing both of their popular shows AEW: Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday on TBS, and AEW: Rampage, which airs every Friday at the Save Mart Center.

Bell time for the event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0CvH_0k90ICik00
Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

Fans of AEW will be able to see live in Fresno for the first time talent like the AEW World Champion MJF and AEW Women’s World Champion Jaime Hayter.

You may also have the chance to see popular talents like Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, the Acclaimed, and the Death Triangle.

The exact talent to be showcased is not known as it could potentially spoil the shows for this week and is always subject to change.

The Fresno AEW show is the final show of the company’s west coast trip that included Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. Tickets for AEW are available now online or at the SaveMart Center box office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State finishes in Top 25 at No. 24

(KGPE) – The Bulldogs won again in a bowl game at SoFi Stadium. On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU to win the national championship. Last month, it was the Fresno State Bulldogs beating Washington State in the LA Bowl. Both Georgia and Fresno State end the year ranked in the Top 25 polls. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jose Ramirez set to fight at the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round junior welterweight main. Tickets starting at $29 go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for the event Saturday, March 25, at the Save Mart Center. The Save Mart Center has […]
FRESNO, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Earthquake shakes near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34  a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km.  No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno in critical condition, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to First and Tulare streets for a shot spotter activation of eight rounds. When they arrived, officers found a man in his […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caltrans: State Route 140 temporarily closed in Merced River Canyon

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road “impossible”, Caltrans officials say. Officials say crews are […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy