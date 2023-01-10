Read full article on original website
news9.com
New State Superintendent Ryan Walters Details Priorities
Teacher shortages, low student test scores, and the debate over school choice are just a few of the biggest challenges facing Oklahoma's new state superintendent, Ryan Walters. Our Haley Weger is covering the capitol this session. She talked with Walters to learn about his top priorities.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
news9.com
Gov. Stitt Declares Next Week As Quit Week To Encourage Oklahomans To Stop Smoking
Governor Kevin Stitt officially signed a proclamation declaring next week to be Quit Week. The state will offer free resources to Oklahomans interested in making the lifestyle change. Every year, more than 7,500 people die from tobacco.
news9.com
A Look Inside Gov. Stitt's Newly-Formed Child Welfare Task Force
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his priority of the new term: protecting future generations. He's launching the newly-formed Child Welfare Task Force, focusing on the more than 6,600 Oklahoma children in DHS custody. They will study, evaluate and make recommendations that directly impact children through policies, programs and proposed legislation.
news9.com
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
news9.com
Governor Stitt Creates New Child Welfare Task Force
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of a new "Child Welfare Taskforce." The task force will be made up of 12 members and is meant to improve the state's Child Welfare System. According to the Governor's office, the task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations on policy,...
news9.com
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
news9.com
Oklahoma Center For Poison & Drug Information Reports Increase In Number Of Children Exposed To Marijuana Edibles
The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information has reported that the number of kids exposed to marijuana edibles is rising. In 2022 alone, it reported 269 cases, which was up significantly from 2018, when Oklahoma enacted the Medical Marijuana Act. Dr. Ryan Brown, an emergency room pediatrician at Oklahoma...
news9.com
Windy, Warmer Weather Arrives This Weekend
TULSA, Okla. - Chilly and sunny conditions are expected on Friday before warmer weather returns for part of the weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Some patchy frost is likely across the area on Friday morning with temperatures starting in the teens and twenties....
news9.com
Blustery Weather Returns Thursday
TULSA, Okla. - More warm weather is expected on Wednesday before some colder temperatures return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another above-normal afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before a strong cold front rolls into the area late Wednesday night. This brings the return of cooler, near-normal temperatures for the latter half of the week. Shower and storm chances tonight will be very limited and across extreme eastern sections of the state. Another strong-looking system arrives early next week with a rather amplified pattern continuing for the foreseeable future. Gusty afternoon and evening winds combined with relatively low humidity will increase the fire spread rates across the central and eastern Oklahoma region this afternoon.
