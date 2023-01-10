ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

news9.com

New State Superintendent Ryan Walters Details Priorities

Teacher shortages, low student test scores, and the debate over school choice are just a few of the biggest challenges facing Oklahoma's new state superintendent, Ryan Walters. Our Haley Weger is covering the capitol this session. She talked with Walters to learn about his top priorities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
A Look Inside Gov. Stitt's Newly-Formed Child Welfare Task Force

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his priority of the new term: protecting future generations. He's launching the newly-formed Child Welfare Task Force, focusing on the more than 6,600 Oklahoma children in DHS custody. They will study, evaluate and make recommendations that directly impact children through policies, programs and proposed legislation.
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them

The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
Governor Stitt Creates New Child Welfare Task Force

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of a new "Child Welfare Taskforce." The task force will be made up of 12 members and is meant to improve the state's Child Welfare System. According to the Governor's office, the task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations on policy,...
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember

The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
Windy, Warmer Weather Arrives This Weekend

TULSA, Okla. - Chilly and sunny conditions are expected on Friday before warmer weather returns for part of the weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Some patchy frost is likely across the area on Friday morning with temperatures starting in the teens and twenties....
TULSA, OK
Blustery Weather Returns Thursday

TULSA, Okla. - More warm weather is expected on Wednesday before some colder temperatures return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another above-normal afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before a strong cold front rolls into the area late Wednesday night. This brings the return of cooler, near-normal temperatures for the latter half of the week. Shower and storm chances tonight will be very limited and across extreme eastern sections of the state. Another strong-looking system arrives early next week with a rather amplified pattern continuing for the foreseeable future. Gusty afternoon and evening winds combined with relatively low humidity will increase the fire spread rates across the central and eastern Oklahoma region this afternoon.
