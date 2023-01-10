TULSA, Okla. - More warm weather is expected on Wednesday before some colder temperatures return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another above-normal afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before a strong cold front rolls into the area late Wednesday night. This brings the return of cooler, near-normal temperatures for the latter half of the week. Shower and storm chances tonight will be very limited and across extreme eastern sections of the state. Another strong-looking system arrives early next week with a rather amplified pattern continuing for the foreseeable future. Gusty afternoon and evening winds combined with relatively low humidity will increase the fire spread rates across the central and eastern Oklahoma region this afternoon.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO