ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deep Dive: Scott Reiss visits with new Royals manager Matt Quatraro

A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Victory Hills Senior...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

New KCPS plan calls for 2 school closures instead of 10

A man who formerly owned an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. The school has been the subject of investigation over physical and sexual abuse of boys. ‘Gift of a lifetime’: Single mother is gifted car for taking...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Mega Millions drawing now at $1.35 billion

Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school on pause. Plans to build a fifth elementary school in Kearney, Missouri, were put on hold this week. Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A...
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

DESE study shows Missouri struggles to keep teachers in classrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri school districts struggle to find teachers to lead classrooms, but that’s only part of the problem. The state also saw a decline in teacher retention. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education recently released a study on the Teacher workforce. Part of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy