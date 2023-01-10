Read full article on original website
Related
‘The world lost a beautiful soul’ when pregnant 22-year-old was murdered in Kansas City
“She would’ve given back in this world like nobody knows,” her grandmother said. “She could’ve changed the world – she really could have.”
Search Continues For Missing 4-Year-Old In Oklahoma After Sister Found Alone By Postal Carrier
Athena Brownfield has been missing since at least Tuesday. Police are still putting together an exact timeline of her disappearance, but questions surround the location of the girl's parents during her disappearance. The search continues for a 4-year-old in Oklahoma who has been missing since at least Tuesday, according to...
KCTV 5
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KCTV 5
Deep Dive: Scott Reiss visits with new Royals manager Matt Quatraro
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Victory Hills Senior...
KCTV 5
New KCPS plan calls for 2 school closures instead of 10
A man who formerly owned an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. The school has been the subject of investigation over physical and sexual abuse of boys. ‘Gift of a lifetime’: Single mother is gifted car for taking...
KCTV 5
Mega Millions drawing now at $1.35 billion
Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school on pause. Plans to build a fifth elementary school in Kearney, Missouri, were put on hold this week. Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A...
KCTV 5
DESE study shows Missouri struggles to keep teachers in classrooms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri school districts struggle to find teachers to lead classrooms, but that’s only part of the problem. The state also saw a decline in teacher retention. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education recently released a study on the Teacher workforce. Part of the...
Comments / 0