ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Grand jury to decide vigilante's fate in fatal Texas taqueria robbery shooting

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2K53_0k90H6Xq00

HOUSTON — The customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners is now the subject of a grand jury probe after he came forward for questioning, police said Monday.

Graphic security video from The Ranchito #4 taqueria in southwest Houston captured the customer pulling a pistol and turning the tables on the bandit as he circled the restaurant demanding customers to fork over their wallets while threatening them with what appeared to be a real handgun.

The footage showed the defiant customer pulling his weapon and firing from his seat at a booth, where he was dining with a man, hitting the robber multiple times in the back as some of the patrons dove under tables. The assailant collapsed near the front of the restaurant before the patron who shot him got up, stood over him and fired one more time point blank, the video shows.

At least nine gunshots could be heard on the video. No one else was injured in the incident.

The 46-year-old customer was questioned by Houston police homicide detectives on Monday, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

"After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury," the statement reads. "Since the male is not arrested or charged, his identity is not being released."

The alleged robber who was killed was identified by police Monday as 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington.

The shooting unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday as ten customers were dining inside the taqueria, according to the Houston Police Department.

"Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money. As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times," police said in a statement.

The gun the robber used to menace diners turned out to be a toy gun, police said. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was dressed all in black, including a black ski mask and black gloves, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, authorities said.

"The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons. He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene," police said.

The security video shows the armed customer picking up the robber's weapon and throwing it against a wall.

The customer agreed to be questioned by police after detectives seeking to identify him released a surveillance image of him and his pickup truck. Police asked other patrons who left the scene without providing officers a statement to also come forward.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the woman's husband, Jared James Dicus, was charged with murder after the...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
southarkansassun.com

Local News in Houston: Grand Jury to Decide on Charges for Customer Who Shot and Killed Robber in Taqueria

A grand jury in Houston, Texas, will determine whether or not a man who shot and killed a robber in a local restaurant should face charges. The incident took place at Ranchito Taqueria on South Gessner Road. The perpetrator, later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, entered the restaurant dressed in all black and brandishing what appeared to be a gun, according to a report by Law and Crime on January 9, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)

A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride

HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Texas executes former cop for hiring 2 people to kill his wife nearly 30 years ago

HOUSTON — A former Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. by lethal injection in Huntsville for the Nov. 1994 deadly shooting of his wife, Farah, according to The Associated Press. She was shot in the head two times in the garage of her house in Atascocita, Texas. Fratta was an officer for Missouri City.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy