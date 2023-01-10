ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PedWest border crossing reopens to U.S.-bound foot traffic after nearly 3 years

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — After almost three years of being mostly dormant, PedWest, the second pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry reopened Monday morning.

It originally closed on April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began and border restrictions were implemented.

PedWest used to be open 24/7, but for the time being, the facility will be operational daily from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and only in a northbound direction.

PedWest pedestrian crossing at San Ysidro port of entry remains closed, CBP officials clarify

Mexico’s side of the crossing will remain closed.

For the time being, PedWest will open daily from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and only in a northbound direction. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Mexican customs officials have said their goal is to open southbound pedestrian access in a few weeks.

“This is very good for people because the other way we have to wait a long time,” said Fernanda Duran, a border commuter.

“The other way,” Duran said, involves the pedestrian crossing on the east side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which has remained open all this time but often forces border crossers to wait in long lines for hours.

San Ysidro PedWest border crossing to remain closed indefinitely

“The last weeks of December were, like, really hard,” said Roberto Gonzalez. “it took like two to three hours to cross.”

Roberto Gonzalez welcomed the reopening of PedWest at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Gonzalez told Border Report he crosses the border almost daily to get to work at an outlet mall across the street from PedWest.

“I have to wake up two to three hours early, get in line hours before just in case, so yeah, it’s going to help,” said Gonzalez. “It was about time it opened, now you see a lot of people on Facebook, other social media spreading the news that it’s open.”

8 ports of entry to hold asylum interviews under new rules

Gonzalez said crossing the border on this day only took him five minutes.

“It’s going to help a lot, help a lot of people.”

Except for a time when thousands of Ukrainian migrants and a few asylum-seekers entered the U.S. via PedWest, the facility has been closed.

PedWest has been designated as one of eight border crossings along the southern border where asylum-seekers will be interviewed under new migration rules announced by the Biden Administration.

