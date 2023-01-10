Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future. “It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the...
WIBW
‘Axing Your Taxes’ takes forefront of Gov.’s 2024 budget plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has released the fiscal year 2024 budget plan with the intention of providing tax relief to families, funding schools, and more. According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, one aspect of Governor Kelly’s plan features the “Axing Your Taxes” plan. The office said...
WIBW
Economic Impact Summary demonstrates Fort Riley’s positive impact
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) -For a second consecutive year, the Fort Riley’s financial impact on the area topped $1.8 billion. The annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary is now available. The summary reveals the economic impact of Fort Riley on the Central Flint Hills Region and the state of Kansas for the 2022 fiscal year.
WIBW
Washburn University to officially welcome its next president
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University leaders are planning to announce its 15th president Wednesday, January 11, officially. The University has not released who the next president will be. However, Washburn’s special announcement says there will be an event on the Washburn campus Wednesday to welcome the next president. The Board of Regents will announce the next University president at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Union on Campus, at 1700 SW College Ave.
1350kman.com
Former RCPD administrator among nominees for Riley County judge vacancy
Three nominees have been submitted to interview for a district magistrate vacancy in Riley County. The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission announced Tuesday that it will convene at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Riley County Courthouse. The nominees, all from Manhattan, include recently retired RCPD Captain Josh Kyle, as...
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys top Topeka High
Topeka City Council votes on two zoning proposals related to building proposals. The 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry Competition welcome several student participants.
WIBW
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former leader at Washburn University, JuliAnn Mazachek, has now been named to its highest chair - University President. 13 NEWS has learned that Washburn University has named JuliAnn Mazachek as its new president. Mazachek will replace retired Dr. Jerry Farley. Mazachek resigned in 2022 to...
WIBW
Mark Hatesohl named new mayor of Manhattan for 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark Hatesohl will take the title of mayor for the second time as his first was back in 2008. Hatesohl says this time around will be a little different as his children have grown so he will be able to go to many more events and meetings around the community. He said he’s proud to be the face of Manhattan.
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
WIBW
Wamego Health Center celebrates half a decade with no major safety concerns
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has gone half a decade with no major safety concerns, positioning it to focus on its culture of safety. Ascension Via Christi says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that Wamego Health Center recently celebrated its fifth year straight with no major safety events. It said a major safety event is defined as an occurrence at the hospital that causes significant harm to a patient.
WIBW
Patterson Legal honors HEARTS with latest gift
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal came full circle with its January “Patterson Gives Back” gift. Tyler Patterson made the presentation Wednesday to Alicia Walker with HEARTS during Eye on NE Kansas. HEARTS stands for Helping Empower Adolescents Reject Thoughts of Suicide. Walker says the group already has...
WIBW
Civil rights advocate shares message he’ll bring to Topeka’s Living the Dream banquet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue all week in Topeka. Living the Dream hosts its annual scholarship and awards banquet Saturday night, with a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins. He is from Atlanta and founded the group Movement Forward. Rev. Hutchings spoke with...
WIBW
Poetry competition kicks off week of MLK Day events in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization’s week-long MLK celebration kicked off Tuesday night. Topeka students shared their poetry in a competition held by Living the Dream. The group says the event is just one way they want to engage the community to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
kosu.org
A 'medical cost-sharing' plan left this minister to pay most of his $160,000 bill
Kareen King calls it "the ultimate paradox": The hospital that saved her husband Jeff's heart also broke it. What Happened Jeff King, of Lawrence, Kan., needed his heart rhythm restored to normal with a procedure called an ablation — sooner rather than later, his doctor said. Jeff asked the hospital for a cost estimate, but said he didn't hear back before his scheduled surgery in January 2021 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.
WIBW
Brown Co. authorities, KBI, investigating suspicious death
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead Tuesday in Horton. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1435 K20 Hwy, where they found a body in the home’s attic. That body has been identified as Gene Dunlap, 56, who lived in the home.
WIBW
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
WIBW
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka sidewalks also get attention on snowy, icy day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Streets and roadways commanded lots of attention from crews on Thursday in the Topeka vicinity. So, too, did sidewalks in downtown Topeka. Though only an inch of snow fell Thursday in Topeka, it was enough to cause some slippery conditions in and around the capital city -- on roads, streets and sidewalks.
WIBW
TPD, SNCO Drug Task Force serve search warrant in ongoing investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force collaborated to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning that leads to a drug arrest. Both units served the search warrant in the 500 block of SE 37th St. relating to what the...
