MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark Hatesohl will take the title of mayor for the second time as his first was back in 2008. Hatesohl says this time around will be a little different as his children have grown so he will be able to go to many more events and meetings around the community. He said he’s proud to be the face of Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO