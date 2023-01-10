ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...

