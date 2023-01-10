Flint mayor sued for $10 million by former fire chief who says he was fired for not lying

Read full article on original website
Mark Nowak
2d ago
we need to vote him out of that office. I'm tired of people getting slap on the hand. when you committed a crime you go do your time just like everyone else doing.
Reply
4
Mel Park
3d ago
Well, Neely lied about his education, so he would expect others to lie to fit his agenda!!
Reply
7
Tara Sanders
3d ago
Why recall him? the residents knew what he did and they still voted him in so the jokes on Flint lol
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkar.org
Former Flint fire chief files lawsuit over his firing, claims mayor wanted him to alter report on fatal fire
Former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the city and Mayor Sheldon Neeley. In the lawsuit, Barton claims he was fired last year because he refused to alter a report on a fatal house fire where two young boys suffered smoke inhalation and later died.
WNEM
Two dead after man shoots wife, himself
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney accused of embezzling millions from trust of Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney from Grosse Pointe Farms is accused of stealing millions from Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade's trust. David P. Sutherland, 57, allegedly issued himself loans from Valade's trust without her permission. He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement of $100,000 or more, and embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.
WNEM
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
Detroit News
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
wsgw.com
Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River
Emergency responders at what began as a water rescue in Saginaw have recovered a body from the Saginaw River. According to Police, around 11:18 Thursday morning officers responded to reports of a man jumping from the Rust Street Bridge into the river. Police say that an officer and a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Sergeant quickly responded and saw the man treading water below the bridge. They were unsuccessful in attempts to throw the man a rescue rope, and saw the man disappear into the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.
Detroit News
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
Grosse Pointe Farms attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from client's estate, charged with conducting criminal enterprise
A lawyer in Wayne County could spend decades in prison after it’s alleged he embezzled millions of dollars from a wealthy client’s trust by loaning himself the money.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in Ulta theft attempt in Livingston County
Several people were taken into custody after a late-night robbery attempt at an Ulta beauty store in Livingston County. At one point, police did fire shots, though no one was injured.
fox2detroit.com
Construction plans stall for Perfecting Church, causing Detroit attorneys to call for answers
The future home of Perfecting Church sits at the corner of Woodward and Seven Mile in Detroit. It has been under construction for years since the plans to build there were first revealed in 2003.
Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
2 dead after murder-suicide at Davison home, police say
DAVISON, MI – Two people are dead after what police have described as a murder-suicide that took place in a home near downtown Davison Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were called to a home in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Flint council members taking closer look at privately owned blighted property
FLINT, MI -- The city’s decades-long battle to clean up abandoned, run-down and partially burned homes is expected to get a multi-million dollar shot in the arm during the next two years as a partnership with the Genesee County Land Bank unfolds. But members of the City Council are...
candgnews.com
Shelby Township Police Department warns community of person impersonating officers
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department has received reports of someone in the Rochester and Shelby Township area who has impersonated a police officer and made false traffic stops on vehicles. The department put a post on its page at crimewatch.net to describe what legitimate Shelby Township...
fox2detroit.com
Police situation reported outside Ulta store near Brighton
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of an incident outside an Ulta Beauty store Thursday night in Green Oaks Township. Police are outside the store, located in Green Oak Village Place, 9830 Village Place, in Brighton. Several Metro Detroit police departments are closing in on what’s being...
Comments / 9