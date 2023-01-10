Flint mayor sued for $10 million by former fire chief who says he was fired for not lying

Emergency responders at what began as a water rescue in Saginaw have recovered a body from the Saginaw River. According to Police, around 11:18 Thursday morning officers responded to reports of a man jumping from the Rust Street Bridge into the river. Police say that an officer and a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Sergeant quickly responded and saw the man treading water below the bridge. They were unsuccessful in attempts to throw the man a rescue rope, and saw the man disappear into the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO