Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23

The high school basketball season is nearing its midway point in some states while the postseason approaches for others.

Last month, SBLive featured the nation's breakout high school basketball stars of the early season. We took a closer look at the top 20 freshmen boys and sophomore girls of the season. Now, it's time for a closer look at the country's top freshmen girls basketball players.

Here are 20 freshmen from across the country who have made veteran-level impacts right away:

Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South (Missouri)

A point guard who can do it all, Bjorn's impressed in her first season leading Park Hill South. The 6-foot-2 ninth grader has post length and guard skills — and she's already a top high-major prospect in her class and a preseason Kansas City area player of the year .

Amari Byles, DeSoto (Texas)

A star in the making, Byles is one of several five-star freshmen making an instant impact. The 6-foot forward is an imposing presence on the boards has been a double-double machine for the 14-4 Eagles.

Devin Cosgriff, Bishop O'Dowd (California)

One of six ninth graders for O'Dowd, Cosgriff turned heads at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. The 5-foot-10 guard and niece of former MLB All-Star pitcher Dontrelle Willis was the first 2026 prospect offered by UCLA — her college interest even preceded her instant impact at O'Dowd, which recently debuted a new $40 million facility .

Brihanna Crittendon, Riverdale Ridge (Colorado)

Long, multi-dimensional guard/forward can do a little bit of everything. ESPN identified her among its top 25 freshmen watch list, and she's already started stacking blue blood offers — UCLA, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Louisville, to name a few. Went for 32 points, seven boards and five blocks in her debut with the Ravens (8-1).

Rieyan Desouze, DeSoto (Texas)

The floor general on DeSoto's talent-laden freshman-heavy squad, and is already proving herself against some of the nation's top teams. DeSouze is the unflappable point guard and already a big bucket-getter . She scored a game-winning layup in an overtime win over Mansfield Legacy on Friday.

Oliviyah Edwards, Lincoln of Tacoma (Washington)

She goes by "O-Block, " and the 6-foot-2 freshman has a legitimate chance to be the nation's top prospect when it's all said and done, she's as well-rounded as they come — imposing down low, skilled with the ball in her hands and can step out and hit from deep.

Sanai Green, The Steward School (Virginia)

The 5-foot-11 forward exudes a dangerous combination of quickness, athleticism and strength that sets her apart from most in her class. She's averaging nearly a 20-point double-double (21.4 points, 9.8 boards) and nearly two assists, blocks and steals per game. High-major offers started rolling in before she started her first varsity season — as an eight grader.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy (Minnesota)

Greenway became one of Minnesota's best scorers before she got to high school . As an eighth grader, she played up on varsity and averaged 24 points per game. She's the daughter of ex-Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and is averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals per game through nine games as a freshman.

Saniyah Hall, Laurel School (Ohio)

The top freshman in Ohio has already formed an elite duo with three-time All-Ohio selection Mari Bickley . “She is never negative, she always wants to learn and she is always willing to do what is best for the team," Laurel coach Terrina Robinson told SBLive .

Kate Harpring, Marist School (Georgia)

Scored 25 points in her high school debut, and that was just the start for what looks to be a promising future for the 5-foot-9 guard.

Jordyn Jackson, Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

When the Quakers turn to Jackson in big moments, she delivers. Went for 14 points in a showdown with Duncanville (Texas), and was an immediate plug-and-play as a ninth grader for SBLive's preseason No. 1 team in the country. The 6-foot-1 guard is a top prospect in the class of 2026.

Trinity Jones, Naperville Central (Illinois)

Buy your stock now. The glass-dominating Jones — whose game has drawn comparisons to Candace Parker — put opponents on alert with a mid-December 27-point, 15-board, four-block outing, and it's only been up from there. She averaged 23.9 points per game in the Sterling Holiday Tournament along with nine boards, five assists, 2.3 blocks, 3.3 steals. Set an early career high as a ninth grader with 29 points in a win over Plainfield Central.

Lola Lampley, Lawrence Central (Indiana)

Forget tomorrow. Some regard Lampley as the freshman prospect in the nation, today. The 6-foot-2 wing has an imposing low post game and is skilled off of the dribble. She's the daughter of former Purdue standout and WNBA player Jannon Lampley, Lawrence Central's coach.

Jenica Lewis, Johnston (Iowa)

She's an ankle-breaker . A problem. And one of the top prospects in the country before her freshman season started as backed it up, and then some, making an immediate impact as a ninth grader to help Johnston out to a 12-0 start. Against Ankeny Centennial, she had 15 points and five steals .

Kamora Pruitt, DeSoto (Texas)

High-soaring talented freshmen are the story of DeSoto's season, and Pruitt is chief among them. The versatile 6-foot-2 combo guard is a rebounding machine — proof can be found in one of the most impressive stat lines of the season, 10 points and 25 rebounds.

Isabella (Bella) Ragone, Mill Creek (Georgia)

The sharp-shooting lefty was able to assume the mantle of leading scorer right away for Mill Creek. At 6-foot-1, the guard is a consistent 20-point scorer (has gone for 27 and 28 this season).

Jerzy Robinson, Desert Vista (Arizona)

The Phoenix-area freshman phenom is averaging a team-high 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game — and has a growing pile of high-major offers.

Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King (New York)

She goes by the "Big O," and is already stacking high-major offers as a ninth grader. Michigan, North Carolina, Louisville, Arizona and Ohio State are among the early blue bloods vying for the talents of the 6-foot-4 post — she's versatile down low, can face up and play with her back to the basket and is an elite rim-protector.

Zaniyah Williams, King's Fork (Virginia)

The instant-impact point guard's splash into high school as one of the country's top freshmen came at the perfect time for King's Fork, the defending Virginia Division 4 champion.

Parker Yaggie, Breckenridge (Minnesota)

How's this for an instant impact? Yaggie is averaging 16.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from deep and 95.7 percent from the free throw line.

Lead photo by Michael Smith