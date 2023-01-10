ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAhks_0k90EGgA00

The high school basketball season is nearing its midway point in some states while the postseason approaches for others.

Last month, SBLive featured the nation's breakout high school basketball stars of the early season. We took a closer look at the top 20 freshmen boys and sophomore girls of the season. Now, it's time for a closer look at the country's top freshmen girls basketball players.

RELATED: SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Long Island Lutheran, Sierra Canyon pick up big wins

Here are 20 freshmen from across the country who have made veteran-level impacts right away:

Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South (Missouri)

A point guard who can do it all, Bjorn's impressed in her first season leading Park Hill South. The 6-foot-2 ninth grader has post length and guard skills — and she's already a top high-major prospect in her class and a preseason Kansas City area player of the year .

Amari Byles, DeSoto (Texas)

A star in the making, Byles is one of several five-star freshmen making an instant impact. The 6-foot forward is an imposing presence on the boards has been a double-double machine for the 14-4 Eagles.

Devin Cosgriff, Bishop O'Dowd (California)

One of six ninth graders for O'Dowd, Cosgriff turned heads at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. The 5-foot-10 guard and niece of former MLB All-Star pitcher Dontrelle Willis was the first 2026 prospect offered by UCLA — her college interest even preceded her instant impact at O'Dowd, which recently debuted a new $40 million facility .

Brihanna Crittendon, Riverdale Ridge (Colorado)

Long, multi-dimensional guard/forward can do a little bit of everything. ESPN identified her among its top 25 freshmen watch list, and she's already started stacking blue blood offers — UCLA, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Louisville, to name a few. Went for 32 points, seven boards and five blocks in her debut with the Ravens (8-1).

Rieyan Desouze, DeSoto (Texas)

The floor general on DeSoto's talent-laden freshman-heavy squad, and is already proving herself against some of the nation's top teams. DeSouze is the unflappable point guard and already a big bucket-getter . She scored a game-winning layup in an overtime win over Mansfield Legacy on Friday.

Oliviyah Edwards, Lincoln of Tacoma (Washington)

She goes by "O-Block, " and the 6-foot-2 freshman has a legitimate chance to be the nation's top prospect when it's all said and done, she's as well-rounded as they come — imposing down low, skilled with the ball in her hands and can step out and hit from deep.

Sanai Green, The Steward School (Virginia)

The 5-foot-11 forward exudes a dangerous combination of quickness, athleticism and strength that sets her apart from most in her class. She's averaging nearly a 20-point double-double (21.4 points, 9.8 boards) and nearly two assists, blocks and steals per game. High-major offers started rolling in before she started her first varsity season — as an eight grader.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy (Minnesota)

Greenway became one of Minnesota's best scorers before she got to high school . As an eighth grader, she played up on varsity and averaged 24 points per game. She's the daughter of ex-Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and is averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals per game through nine games as a freshman.

Saniyah Hall, Laurel School (Ohio)

The top freshman in Ohio has already formed an elite duo with three-time All-Ohio selection Mari Bickley . “She is never negative, she always wants to learn and she is always willing to do what is best for the team," Laurel coach Terrina Robinson told SBLive .

Kate Harpring, Marist School (Georgia)

Scored 25 points in her high school debut, and that was just the start for what looks to be a promising future for the 5-foot-9 guard.

Jordyn Jackson, Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

When the Quakers turn to Jackson in big moments, she delivers. Went for 14 points in a showdown with Duncanville (Texas), and was an immediate plug-and-play as a ninth grader for SBLive's preseason No. 1 team in the country. The 6-foot-1 guard is a top prospect in the class of 2026.

Trinity Jones, Naperville Central (Illinois)

Buy your stock now. The glass-dominating Jones — whose game has drawn comparisons to Candace Parker — put opponents on alert with a mid-December 27-point, 15-board, four-block outing, and it's only been up from there. She averaged 23.9 points per game in the Sterling Holiday Tournament along with nine boards, five assists, 2.3 blocks, 3.3 steals. Set an early career high as a ninth grader with 29 points in a win over Plainfield Central.

Lola Lampley, Lawrence Central (Indiana)

Forget tomorrow. Some regard Lampley as the freshman prospect in the nation, today. The 6-foot-2 wing has an imposing low post game and is skilled off of the dribble. She's the daughter of former Purdue standout and WNBA player Jannon Lampley, Lawrence Central's coach.

Jenica Lewis, Johnston (Iowa)

She's an ankle-breaker . A problem. And one of the top prospects in the country before her freshman season started as backed it up, and then some, making an immediate impact as a ninth grader to help Johnston out to a 12-0 start. Against Ankeny Centennial, she had 15 points and five steals .

Kamora Pruitt, DeSoto (Texas)

High-soaring talented freshmen are the story of DeSoto's season, and Pruitt is chief among them. The versatile 6-foot-2 combo guard is a rebounding machine — proof can be found in one of the most impressive stat lines of the season, 10 points and 25 rebounds.

Isabella (Bella) Ragone, Mill Creek (Georgia)

The sharp-shooting lefty was able to assume the mantle of leading scorer right away for Mill Creek. At 6-foot-1, the guard is a consistent 20-point scorer (has gone for 27 and 28 this season).

Jerzy Robinson, Desert Vista (Arizona)

The Phoenix-area freshman phenom is averaging a team-high 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game — and has a growing pile of high-major offers.

Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King (New York)

She goes by the "Big O," and is already stacking high-major offers as a ninth grader. Michigan, North Carolina, Louisville, Arizona and Ohio State are among the early blue bloods vying for the talents of the 6-foot-4 post — she's versatile down low, can face up and play with her back to the basket and is an elite rim-protector.

Zaniyah Williams, King's Fork (Virginia)

The instant-impact point guard's splash into high school as one of the country's top freshmen came at the perfect time for King's Fork, the defending Virginia Division 4 champion.

Parker Yaggie, Breckenridge (Minnesota)

How's this for an instant impact? Yaggie is averaging 16.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from deep and 95.7 percent from the free throw line.

Lead photo by Michael Smith

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures, authorities said Wednesday. George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. In a police affidavit, the daughter Alexandra Eckersley, 26, referred to Theberge as her boyfriend. Other records in the case have been sealed. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer. The baby boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour before officers found him, authorities say. The mother was accused of abandoning her son without heat or proper clothing. She pleaded not guilty Dec. 27 to charges of assault, reckless conduct, and other counts, and was released on bail on condition that she can’t have contact with her son.
MANCHESTER, NH
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
New York Post

Texas HS football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment

Several Texas high school football students were hospitalized after they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment by their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.  The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth-period athletic class at the elite public school just outside Dallas. One mother claims her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks, according to the Dallas Morning News,...
ROCKWALL, TX
Outsider.com

LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

The World Wants Alabama

The College Football Playoff has hit a new low. Georgia's dominant win of 65-7 over TCU in the National Championship has brought in the worst TV ratings for a National Championship in the CFP and BCS era. The game averaged 17.2 million viewers which is significantly lower than both the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy